Samia issues tough directives to protect water sources

Dar es Salaam. President Samia Suluhu Hassan yesterday directed regional commissioners and security committees to take measures against people who sabotage water sources.

The Head of State was speaking during an occasion to mark the 50th anniversary of the Bugando Medical Centre, a tertiary-level medical facility run by the Tanzania Episcopal Conference (TEC).

President Hassan noted the perennial challenges in the Lake Zone, where the facility is located, and used the opportunity to address national matters such as the water shortage that is partly caused by drought - resulting in power and water supply rationing.

Human activities like irrigation farming and livestock keeping are also being blamed for the water shortages. Global warming due to climate change has been singled out as the main factor behind these calamities.

Mainly cited is the water crisis in Dar es Salaam whose source is the Upper and Lower Ruvu rivers, where the water level has decreased by nearly a half, according to government sources.

The President yesterday also blamed the water challenge on unscrupulous individuals who tamper with water sources.

“We cannot allow a few people to endanger the lives of the majority of Tanzanians. I now order RCs, DCs and security committees to ensure that they tighten security at water sources - and this directive starts immediately,” she said.

“The operation yesterday and today goes in line with the exercise of removing sand from the Ruvu River, and we hope the maximum depth of water will be processed into clean water and Dar es Salaam will continue to receive water. There will be water rationing, but it will be short-lived,” she hoped.

She was confident that even the other rivers they rely on to provide water were in the same dire situation, adding that the current information in the Ruvu and Ruaha basins was a lot of livestock after people fled the drought and moved their livestock there.

“Those who went to check out at the river found that some people had diverted water to their farms and other uses thus preventing it from flowing down-river,” she observed.

Meanwhile, the President commended the Bugando Medical Centre for improving its healthcare delivery in the Lake Zone - but also tasked it with finding a solution to cancers as cancer cases were on the rise there.

For his part, the hospital’s director general, Dr Fabian Massaga, said the hospital expected to receive Sh4.2 billion for expansion of its intensive care unit and improve research on non-communicable diseases such as cancer. The facility was establised in 1971.

The money, he said, will also be used to purchase equipment for the emergency room and the intensive care unit, a digital x-ray machine and an oxygen generator. He said this today in celebration of the 50th jubilee since the establishment of Bugando Hospital in 1971.

The hospital has continued to conduct various training and studies to improve treatment for Lake Region residents and various studies conducted to identify the sources of diseases such as cancer, diabetes and high blood pressure