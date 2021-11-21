Samia lauds performance of Zanzibar’s unity government

By Louis Kalumbia More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. President Samia Suluhu Hassan yesterday expressed her joy with the performance of the Zanzibar Government of National Unity (GNU) in maintaining peace and stability in the Isles.

The Head of State hailed Zanzibar President Hussein Ali Mwinyi for the achievements during his one year in office and citizens for supporting their government.

She was speaking during the CCM Women wing meeting to commend President Hassan for her outstanding leadership at an event held at the Maisara grounds in Unguja.

President Hassan took oath on March 19, this year to succeed former President John Magufuli who died in office on March 17, becoming the first female Head of State in the country’s history.

Speaking during yesterday’s event, President Hassan commended Dr Mwinyi for his success in leading the GNU formed by CCM and ACT-Wazalendo.

“The GNU has given hope of maintaining peace in Zanzibar which is very important because once peace is disrupted other places including the Mainland will not be spared,” said President Hassan.

She urged citizens of Zanzibar to continue maintaining peace on the basis of GNU, pledging that her government will closely work with the Unity government to realise objectives of the 1964 Zanzibar Revolution.

In another development, President Hassan mobilised Tanzanians; both from the Isles and Mainland, to actively participate in next year’s national census in order to enable the government to set its plans according to the number of people.

“Absconding the exercise will deny the government an opportunity to include your share in its plans and therefore consume allocations made for others which is unfair for the country’s development,” she said.

Also, she encouraged CCM women cadres to participate in the next-year’s intra-party elections where once elected would enable them to gain experience of holding senior positions in the party and the government.

Earlier, CCM Women wing chairperson Gaudensia Kabaka commended governments in all phases in the Mainland and Zanzibar saying they have played a pivotal role in building an enabling environment for women socially, economically and politically.

“The number of women holding political and executive positions is high compared to the last 60 years of the country’s independence. Economically, over 2,500 women have been provided with about Sh9.5 billion loans March and October 2021,” she said.

According to her, such government empowerment efforts have enabled women today to own industries, schools, farms, businesses, etc.

Ms Kabaka admitted that the women misunderstood President Hassan’s call to form women councils nationwide, saying they thought the same were going to replace the wings.

“I promise that in collaboration with the President’s Office Regional Administration and Local Government (PO-RALG) we are going to revive the councils,” she said.