Samia launches Dodoma Outer Ring Road Project

By Louis Kalumbia More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. President Samia Suluhu Hassan yesterday launched a 112.3 kilometre Dodoma City Outer Ring Road project which is intended to address the challenge of traffic congestion in the cnation’s capital city.

The project worth $215 million that is equivalent to Sh494.399 billion, is being implemented at the intersection of two international links; the Trans-Africa Highway Corridor (South Africa-Cairo Egypt) and the Central Corridor.

The project is intended to facilitate trade and economic growth not only for Dodoma, but also for entire country.

The Chinese firms - the China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) and the Avic International Project Engineering Company are jointly implementing the project.

The Inter Consult Tanzania Ltd, Pan-Arab Consulting Engineers, Kuwait and Crown Tech (T) Ltd are project consultants.

Giving some details of the project, the Tanzania National Roads Agency (Tanroads) chief executive officer (CEO), Mr Rogatus Mativila, said the project - funded by the African Development Bank (AfDB) - is being implemented in two phases. “The first section stretches from Nala-Veyula-Mtumba and Ihumwa Inland Container Depot (ICD) implemented by the CCECC as Sh100.38 billion covering 52.3 kilometres,” he said.

“The second phase is the 60 kilometre stretch from Ihumwa ICD-Matumbulu and Nala, being executed by the Avic International Project Engineering at a cost of Sh120.86 billion.”

During the live broadcast event, Mr Mativila said the project’s consultants; the Inter Consult and Pace, have been paid Sh5.1 billion each and that Sh16.239 billion has been used to compensate relocated persons.

According to him, since September, 2021, the project phases have been implemented by 2.23 percent and three percent respectively. Mativila said - adding that the road will constitute three bases; four carriageways, five bridges; 61 box culverts; 310 pipe culverts and street lights.

“The outer ring road will be separated by cobblestones for safety reasons. It will also constitute drainage channels in either sides of the road,” he said.

Briefing President Samia Suluhu Hassan on the project, Mr Mativila said there would be roundabouts in Veyula, Ihumwa and Matumbulu allowing roads heading to Manyara, Morogoro and Iringa to interact with the ring road.

He said the road will pass key strategic areas like the Msalato International Airport, University of Dodoma (Udom) and Ihumwa ICD that receive cargo from the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR).

He said other small projects will also be executed including drilling of four water wells; construction of four health centres and rehabilitation of Chimwana Primary School in Ihumwa.

“Others are rehabilitation of Mrisho-Mwangaza-Kisasa and Madeli Road and a 28.7 kilometre road from Kizota to Zuzu as well as procurement of five ambulances, heightening people’s safety and health ,” he said.

He said the total cost of the project s Sh494.399 billion out of which Sh241.7 billion has been disbursed.

Sh16.23 billion of the amount was compensation for dislocated persons; Sh10.26 billion for consultancy and Sh1.19 billion as design costs.

Speaking at the event, President Hassan said having inked the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), the project will strengthen and facilitate trade between Tanzania and neighbours countries.



