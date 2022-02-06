Samia lists success stories supervised by the ruling CCM

By Louis Kalumbia More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. CCM chairperson Samia Suluhu Hassan, who doubles as the President of the United Republic of Tanzania, yesterday unveiled the government and party achievements as Africa’s longest ruling political party marked its 45th anniversary.

In celebrations held in Musoma, Mara Region--the birth place of the founding Father of the Nation Julius Nyerere--the Head of State listed key achievements as including maintenance of peace and security, furthering democracy and good governance as well as promoting investment through construction of large, medium and small-scale industries.

Speaking at the live broadcast event, President Hassan said the implementation of the Julius Nyerere Hydropower Project (JNHPP) aimed at providing reliable electricity to support the country’s industrialisation agenda.

“Strengthening transport and transportation services and implementation of the on-going standard gauge railway (SGR) are among the successes,” she said, adding that come 2025, their implementation will be at a higher percentage.

“Improving roads and bridges, aviation services and airports construction as well as transport in marine and lake bodies through construction of ships and ferries for passengers and cargo transport are the other areas,” she added.

In the education sector, the CCM leader said infrastructure for education delivery such as classrooms; special schools; secondary schools, vocational and education training centres, laboratories, teachers’ houses, and many others were being constructed across the country. According to her, construction of dispensaries, hospitals, health centres in the wards, districts, regional and referral levels, distribution of medical equipment and training of experts are implemented to improve the health sector.

“We have also managed to properly supervise the outbreak of Covid-19 and provide jabs to citizens. I reinstate my call that citizens should go for free vaccination provided countrywide,” she said.

Furthermore, she said the government invested in production and distribution of clean and safe water that has reached 75 percent and that the journey towards supply of 85 and 95 percent to rural and urban Tanzania was going on.

“Priority is on the agriculture, livestock keeping and fishing sectors, therefore, cashew and cotton farmers were this season given subsidized inputs contributing to increased yields,” she said.

According to the Head of State, further investment has been made in the construction of warehouses, cilos and value addition factories for agriculture and livestock products.

The CCM chair said 10 percent of approved budgets by council is being allocated for economic empowerment to the youth, women and people with disabilities (PwDs).

According to her, special windows for loans disbursement have been introduced by different banks, the project by the Tanzania Social Action Fund (Tasaf) and enactment of policies and laws aimed to protect the interests of citizens against small sized financial institutions have been started.

“The government is also supervising the Savings and Credit Co-Operative Societies (Saccos) and Cooperative Unions (CUs) for the interests of citizens,” she said.

Furthermore, President Hassan said the CCM administration continues with the formalisation of the informal sector in order to benefit Tanzanians and broaden efforts of economic inclusion.

“Following these efforts, Tanzania was in August 2019 declared to enter the low middle economy, six years before anticipated time,” she said.

The Head of State said achievements recorded by CCM include construction of a political and ideological college in Kibaha, Coast Region, introduction of membership electronic registration and recording financial independence.

She said the independence has enabled the party to increase salaries of officers and significantly service its loans.

Briefing on the membership electronic registration process, the party’s secretary general, Mr Daniel Chongolo, said it aimed at maintaining membership records, increase revenue base and enable distributed cards to be used in provision of social services.

He said party members have increased to 12 million from 500,000 in 1977 during the union of the Tanganyika African National Union (Tanu) and African Shiraz Party (ASP).

Delivering a message from the Communist Party of China (CPC), an officer whose name couldn’t easily be accessed said the 45th anniversary would be a starting point for CCM to alleviate social economic and national development to the new heights.