Samia plea on food reserves

Dar es Salaam. President Samia Suluhu Hassan yesterday urged for adaptation of best farming practices as she cautioned on food spending as drought sent shockwaves across the country.

The dry spells have reportedly killed over 60,000 cattle, mainly in the north regions of Kilimanjaro, Arusha and Manyara while farmers failed to plant in season that started in October.

President Hassan said the government was determined to come up with initiatives that would help farmers and pastoralists avoiddrying up of farm crops and deaths of livestock even during drought spells.

She also called for prudent use of food stored in homes and storage facilities, particularly warning against making of traditional beer to address the looming food shortages due to prolonged drought.

President Hassan was speaking during a cultural festival in Kilimanjaro Region where she was the guest of honour.

She said the government has introduced initiatives of bolstering modern animal husbandry to help herders as well as farmers to do away with reliance on seasonal rains.

“The government will visit pastoralists in the country to train them on how to avoid deaths during droughts,’’ she said.

The Head of State urged Kilimanjaro residents to avoid making mbege currently because the country was likely to face food shortages.

“We have enough food reserve but I call on the citizens to reduce consumption of mbege. We forecast to have a slight shortage of food harvest, let’s all consume what we have prudently,” she said.

She also called on the public to pray for the rains and the drought to end.

“We pray for the rains which have now started raining so as to end the looming disaster.”

Kilimanjaro Regional Commissioners Steven Kagaigai said at least 1,257 livestock were reported dead in the region due to lack of pasture and water.

He said the region has continued to take various measures to address the situation.

Mr Kagaigai hailed the government for allocating Sh57 billion for the region where Sh7 billion was spent on fighting against Covid-19 and the rest for other development projects in the region.

“The region has built a total of 276 classes as we continue to enroll children to schools for 2022,” he said.

The chairman of the chiefs in the region, Mr Frank Marealle, called on the government to help families of traditional leaders whose skulls were taken abroad by the colonialists to return the same for their restoration in ancestral homes.

He also called on the government to create database for the local chiefs in the country to have their accurate history.

In response, President Hassan assured the chiefs that the database would be established.

“Since January 2022, some chiefs have been registered including myself,” said President Hassan who identified as Chief Hangaya.

“The government has also started to identify caves that were used by the chiefs and they will now be used as tourist attractions while at the same time we are also identifying historical sites,” she said.

She noted the government was working the return of chiefs’ skulls after they were taken by colonialists.

Tanzania Mainland abolished chiefstainship by law in 1962.