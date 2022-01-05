Samia reinstates Saqware as Tira boss

Dr Saqware replaces Dr Mussa Juma, who also replaced him in 2019 following changes made by President John Magufuli. According to a statement released by the Presidential Communications directorate yesterday, Dr Saqware was until then a senior lecturer at the Tanzania Institute of Accountancy (TIA).

Dar es Salaam. President Samia Suluhu Hassan yesterday reinstated Dr Baghayo Saqware as the top official of the Tanzania Insurance Regulatory Authority (Tira).

Dr Saqware replaces Dr Mussa Juma, who also replaced him in 2019 following changes made by President John Magufuli.

According to a statement released by the Presidential Communications directorate yesterday, Dr Saqware was until then a senior lecturer at the Tanzania Institute of Accountancy (TIA).

Under Dr Saqware, the insurance regulator managed to allow banks to provide insurance services through bancassurance and introduced electronic system of insurance.

The appointment also comes as Tanzania wants to push for agriculture insurance which will cover farmers from risks such as drought and floods caused by climate change.

Tira is also in the process of introducing Islamic Insurance called Takaful. The regulator also wants to ensure that about 50 percent of Tanzanian adults have access to insurance services by 2030.

In the latest appointments, President Hassan appointed Mr Charles Itembe to be the director general of the Export Processing Zones Authority (EPZA).

Mr Itembe was the chief executive officer of the Azania Bank which is owned by the pension funds.

President Hassan also appointed Mr Ernest Mchanga the executive secretary of Joint Financial Commission.