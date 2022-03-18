Samia reveals plan to address double taxation

By Noor Shija More by this Author

Dodoma. President Samia Suluhu Hassan unveiled the government’s commitment to end claims of double taxation that has been among the chronic outcry among businessmen operating in the country.

The Head of State also hinted on reforms his leadership was expected to implement in the Police Force and the Education system in the country.

Those are among the issues President Hassan highlighted during his interview in the country’s capital with Mwananchi Communications Limited (MCL) managing director, Mr Bakari Machumu.

During the interview, the Head of State also expounded economic, social and political issues that have been implemented by her government as she marks one year in office tomorrow.

She said her government was determined to end the double taxation outcry from members of the business community that has existed for many years.

“It is an outcry, which is not new. But, this year, we are going to end it,” she said, clarifying that there were many other issues that would be worked upon in order to create a conducive environment for the businesses to thrive.

He outlined the issues as including the country’s laws, noting that some businessmen have been raising concerns that they were oppressive and didn’t provide them protections.

According to her, businessmen’s concern specifically was on protection of their investment, promising that the government would hold dialogue with investors.

“We will see where the laws were tight and where they are worried. Then we will see how to make corrections and general cleanness. We want them to come with confidence that they are coming to invest in Tanzania,” she said.

She said the government would like to be confident that upon arriving to Tanzania they will easily receive the services, their investment guaranteed protection and have the freedom to leave with a certain amount of money outside the country, leaving a certain amount inside.

“I mean we are going to work on all hindrances in order to cope with the demands of the present world,” she said.

President Hassan said the most interesting thing is that her leadership is going to increase trader’s comfort to invest in sectors of their interest, that will provide them with enough labour and that efforts to train labours somehow have begun.

“Therefore, we are building a conducive business environment and attract investors’ arrivals. They have seen us amending our policies, laws and take actions, hence they are coming,” she said.

Clarifying the issue of revenue collections, he said the government has done away with the use of unfriendly way of tax collections, instead friendly systems have been put in place that would enable traders to pay taxes voluntary.

She said businessmen could be engaged in discussions and resolve to pay the outstanding debts in instalment something that would be a huge boost for the interest of both sides.

“Therefore, we have reduced bureaucracy or harsh exchange of language in tax collection something that has improved voluntary collections. This has also increased the confidence among members of the business community that after calculations have been made I will go to pay the respective tax,” she said.

The President says in case of disagreement, the matter is reported for a fresh review in the system.

Regarding reforms in the Police Force, President Hassan said recommendations given by teams formed to probe different incidents committed by some police officers have shown demand to reform the Police Force.

She said after receiving the CCM directives following increased complaints against the police officers implicated in different incidents whose reports have been submitted.

“The probes came up with several recommendations which will be implemented. You will hear how we are going to implement,” President Hassan said.

Regarding plans to transform the country’s education system, President Hassan said there have been concerns over years spent by children in school and the quality of skills acquired upon graduation.

She said that is why the government has agreed to move on to skills education, instead of focusing on academics only.

According to her, skills education means that even if a child fails to continue with tertiary level of education, he/she can know where to head and find own path of life.

“We are preparing the new Tanzania education curriculum. Several meetings involving the government and education stakeholders have been convened. Important recommendations about the initiative have been collected,” she said.

Apart from making sure that every Tanzanian child becomes patriotic, she said the intention was to enable them to understand their roles for the country.

She said the new curriculum will also emphasize on vocational education, hinting that the government was planning to build vocational training institutions in every district where students will learn different issues of interest taking place in their respective areas.

Being in the digital era, the Head of State said the government was also planning to support the youth by building a big digital hub that will enhance learning and later enable them to tap opportunities resulting from the digital world.