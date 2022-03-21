Samia’s plan for Dar port spurs stakeholders hope

By Rosemary Mirondo More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Dar es Salaam Port stakeholders hailed a decision by President Samia Suluhu Hassan to work out a plan that would improve the performance of the port.

They, however, they cautioned the government that it should look for a foreign partner with the right skills, experience that will benefit the country while at the same time ensuring the local content is adhered to.

March 16, this year President Hassan said through a live television interview that the government was looking for partners to improve the system at the Dar es Salaam Port.

“We want to modify the collection and expenditure system to integrate them directly to the Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) that will ensure three-quarters of the budget comes from the ports,” she said.

She noted that the government also planned to make adjustments to the port management, which has already started through the appointment of a new board.

According to her, she had recognised that there was still major challenges in the loading and downloading of oil at the ports which has been leading to losses.

In view of that, she said the government was planning to purchase through a Bulk Procurement System direct from the source. “We are currently in dialogue with possible partners on the issue,” she said.

The President Tanzania Freight Forwarders Association (TAFFA), Mr Edward Urio, said as stakeholders using the Port they were aware that the government has appointed a new board. He said for the port to be efficient it must be quick to handle cargo and ensure emptiness of its vessels.

“The port must be able to clear cargo at the shortest time possible to attract landlocked countries to use it otherwise with the current Ukraine-Russia war there is a challenge of petrol and if the cargo were not cleared on time, the charges will be high,” he said.

Contacted, Inchape Shipping Services Branch Manager John Massawe said it was a positive thing that would ensure efficiency and transparency in the collection of funds.

“It’s a good thing and we have received it positively,” he said.

On another note, an officer from the Tanzania Shipping Agencies Corporation (TASAC), who asked for anonymity, said they port was currently using the Tanzania Customs Integrated System (Tancis) and if plans were still in the offing to bring in more development then the country will reap its correct revenues.

An economist from the University of Dar es Salaam, Abel Kinyondo said that it was a positive step, but one that need to be handled with care.

“If the government finds a partner who will up its efficiency then the port will contribute immensely to the GDP especially because we are surrounded by landlocked countries that will be attracted to use it,” he said.

However, he cautioned that the government should look for a foreign investor with requisite skills, experience and technology for the improvements.

“The government needs to secure a right partner because a majority of private public partnerships have seen the country losing,” he said. On another note, he noted that it was imperative the government also ensure the local content is adhered to so that Tanzanians do not lose their jobs.