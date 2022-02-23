Samia’s pledge on relations with religious leaders

By Josephine Christopher More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. While the Roman Catholic Church celebrated the silver jubilee of its bishop for the Rulenge-Ngara Diocese, Severine Niwemugizi, the government issued seven key pledges including coordinating its vision of cooperating with religious leaders on addressing socio-development issues.

President Samia Suluhu Hassan, who graced the celebration, shared the government pledges on matters ranging from ending ongoing violence, mulling tax exemptions for religious institutions, tackling farmers’ cooperative unions challenges, and land intruders in the Kabanga Nickel project to her stand on those seeking favour from her.

Regarding spate of violence, including killings, President Hassan gave a nod to the suggestion Bishop Niwemugizi of gathering religious leaders to discuss means of addressing the trend jeopardising safety and security of people and their property.

Marking 25 years since he was ordained a bishop, Niwemugizi suggested that given the government’s commitment and readiness to work with religious leaders, the two sides could work together to find a solution to violence. He said if players from various sections of the society were brought together to deliberate on ways of ending the problem, then it would be brough to an end.

“Among the causes of the trend is the ignoring of religious and morals matters. It was for this reason that on March 30, 2021 I organised a meeting of religious leaders in Ngara District to discuss how we can change the situation,” said Bishop Niwemugizi.

President Hassan supported the suggestion saying it was crucial to include traditional leaders in order to end crimes of all scopes in society.

“We’ve come to learn that the causes of most crimes are from domestic violence, jealousy, superstitious beliefs, life hardships, etc which can generally be ended by strengthening our belief in God,” she said.

Tax exemption for religious institutions was another issue raised during the event specifically for the Bihalamuro and Rulenge designated hospitals run by the church. The Head of State said the government would study the revenue status of the facilities to understand how they were unable to pay taxes before deciding to exempt them.

She said: “This is because some religious institutions have been charging fees at the same rate as private institutions who are profit-oriented and that means you too make profit, so we will need to see how are you using this profit and why the institutions are unable to pay tax.”

President Hassan, in office since last March, also stated categorically that she did not with to be treated as a demi-god and promised to remain humble and serve the people diligently.

In the event that brought together government and religious leaders, the President also received concerns regarding the challenges of farmers’ cooperative unions and the issue of land intruders who targeted compensation from the implementation of Nickel project.

On co-ops in Kagera Region, the Head of State advised the formation of partnership between investors and indigenous agriculture stakeholders to push for good prices, and reliable market facilities to the farmers.

President Hassan warned intruders in the the unique Nickel project in Kabanga saying action would be taken after investigations were completed.

“Let me assure you that the project will be launched successfully. We will not allow any hindrance. The government and the investor will continue the implementation as planned,” said the President.

Bishop Severine Niwemugizi was born on June 3, 1956. He was ordained a priest some 37 years ago.





Bishop Niwemugizi has been a priest for more than 37 years, serving as a bishop in Rulenge-Ngara for 25 years.

Bishop Niwemugizi is a prominent religious leader in the country as he has also served as the TEC president

A known outspoken figure, he has on numerous occasions found himself at odds with authorities.

In September 2017, he was summoned by immigration officials after he said that Magufuli’s presidency would fail if he did not resume the stalled constitutional review process.

The immigration officials moved to seize Bishop Niwemugizi’s passport, with particular details of what transpired thereafter being very limited.

However, his passport was later returned following an order issued by then President John Magufuli.