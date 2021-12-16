Samia signals new dawn for political activities

By Jacob Mosenda More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. President Samia Suluhu Hassan yesterday hinted on a new dawn for opposition political parties which have been complaining about the ban on public rallies, among other matters of concern.

Launching a three-day debate on the state of multi-party democracy in the country that was attended by some political party leaders, religious leaders and civil society activists in Dodoma, the president - among other things - expressed her intention to unite the country by bringing everyone on-board.

The President went as far as declaring the possibility of allowing political rallies to be held in accordance with existing rules and regulations.

She called for a dialogue on how best the rallies could be held without breaking the country’s existing laws.

“I know there is a law for the Registrar of political parties and rules of the police force - all of which provide guidance on holding such rallies. You should discuss how to conduct the rallies without violence and insults or damage to other people’s property,” President Hassan directed.

The Head of State also said it was time that Tanzanians put their differences aside, including political differences, and started a new chapter on rebuilding the country.

“I urge my colleagues in political parties to realize that directing, educating and negotiating is what will save our country from political violence and other catastrophes,” she said.

The president made it clear that she was willing, able and ready to tolerate criticism, listen to advice - and forgive when she is wronged. But, she urged party chairpersons to ensure that their parties abide by the law.

“Let me ask my fellow chairpersons of political parties not to look at the past, but to look forward with optimism. Let us focus on building a new Tanzania where the people forgive and respect each other,” she said.

In applauding the move by President Hassan, Dr Amos Lema, a development expert, said the Head of State had cemented another milestone in her leadership by showing readiness to meet with development partners.

“Personally, I have always believed that President Samia is a brilliant leader, judging by what she has done in less than a year. We believe that she will work on the recommendations of the conference to restore the ‘lost’ democracy in the country,” he said.

Meanwhile, the issue that sparked the debate on social media related to a request made to the President by the chairman of the Tanzania Centre for Democracy (TCD), Mr Zitto Kabwe, that the president should pursue the release of the embattled Chadema party-leader Freeman Mbowe.

Although Mr Kabwe may have had good intentions in presenting the motion to the president, he – who is the leader of the ACT-Wazalendo political party – met with strong opposition from Chadema leaders.

Quoting media reports, Chadema vice-chairman Tundu Lissu – who is currently in exile abroad – posted on his Twitter page a message opposing Mr Kabwe’s request to the president.

“The president should only pardon those found guilty. She has no authority to pardon suspects of such cases. We want her to drop the charges against Chairman Mbowe unconditionally, because the chairman is just a suspect. We do not ask for forgiveness; he is not guilty of any wrongdoing!”

However, a political analyst based in Dar es Salaam, Dr John Banzi, said Mr Kabwe was being attacked simply because of the relationship between his party and the Unity Government of Zanzibar - leading people to doubt the validity of his remarks to the president.

“Zitto has shown courage in the presence of the President. But, that courage would have been praised by many if his party was out of government. However, he did not ask Mbowe to be pardoned, but to be released in accordance with the law,” said Dr Banzi.

However, in response to Mr Kabwe’s request, President Hassan emphasised compliance with laws and regulations so that one can be respected in society.



