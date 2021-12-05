Samia to meet political parties reps this month

By Louis Kalumbia More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. President Samia Suluhu Hassan is expected to grace the opening of the political stakeholders meeting slated for Dodoma from December 16 and 17, this year. The meeting was rescheduled after the suspension of the previous one, which was planned for October 21 to October 23.

The Political Parties Council maintained that the meeting was suspended to broaden the scope of participation. Announcing the suspended meeting, Registrar of Political Parties (RPPs) who doubles as the council secretary, Judge Francis Mutungi, said the meeting will help resolve differences between the police and political parties.

However, Chadema and NCCR-Mageuzi announced to boycott the meeting, saying the police officers are neither the policy nor law makers. But, yesterday, the council’s chairman, Mr Juma Ali Khatibu, said the meeting that will be preceded by a seminar to highlight council members on its historical background will be opened by the Head of State. “Following its importance, we have invited the President of the United Republic of Tanzania, Samia Suluhu Hassan, to open the meeting,” he said.

He unveiled participants of the meeting as democracy stakeholders, council members, non-council member-political parties, clerics, government and non-governmental institutions, government leaders, the media and prominent persons. According to him, presentations on legal, democracy, politics and economics will be made, advising political parties to attend. The council’s member of the steering committee, Mr John Cheyo, urged the government and political parties to use the council’s platform to maintain freedom and unity. Council’s Ethics committee member Doyo Hassan Doyo advised leaders of political parties to avoid uttering words that would disrupt the country’s peace and harmony.

For his part, NCCR-Mageuzi chairman James Mbatia maintained the party’s position.

“It is the Central Committee meeting held on October 17, 2021 that made the stance to boycott the meeting, which until now remains unchanged.”