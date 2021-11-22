Samia to open new five-star hotel in Arusha

By Zephania Ubwani More by this Author

Arusha. The official opening of a new five-star hotel in Arusha, Gran Melia, will be among the highlights of President Samia Suluhu Hassan’s working visit here which started yesterday.

The multi-million dollar hotel, which started operations in late 2019, is among the leading accommodation outfits in Arusha and is under the management of Gran Melia, a hotel chain based in Spain.

The facility, on Simon Road east of the city centre, was a hive of activity late yesterday as its workers and officials of the hospitality sector were putting in final touches in readiness for the event.

Natural Resources and Tourism minister Damas Ndumbaro was among them but could not speak as he was held up in a string of meetings with the several government and hotel officials.

The five floor hotel has a total of 171 sleeping rooms of different classes, including one presidential suite and eight other suites, the rest being regular rooms.

It seats on a site where the once famous Saba Saba hotel stood.The latter, was constructed in 1978 specifically to host delegates for the Group of 77 Conference in 1979.

Details on the cost of the construction of the hotel and ownership structure could not be obtained yesterday as the concerned officials claimed they were busy for the historic opening.

Gran Melia, Arusha joins several other high profile hotels in Arusha which has sustained the image of Arusha city despite last year’s devastating impact of Covid -19 which forced some to temporarily close down.

Those in full swing include Mount Meru Hotel and Four Points by Sheraton – both of which are five star – and Kibo Palace, Palace Hotel, New Safari, African Tulip, Gold Crest and a host of others.

President Hassan was expected to start her working trip to Arusha region, the second in a month, after landing at the Kilimanjaro International Airport (KIA) in the afternoon.

This morning she will be at the Monduli-based Tanzania Military Academy (TMA) during which she will commission the military officers as the Commander-in-Chief of the armed forces.

Inauguration of the hotel will commence from around 4pm to 7pm.

Tomorrow, the President will grace the opening of the National Road Safety Week, being held at the national level in Arusha, at the Sheikh Amri Abeid Stadium.

The president is expected to use the occasion to articulate the government’s position on how to reduce the road fatalities and allied calamities in the transport sector.