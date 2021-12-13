Samia warns against entertaining rogue elements within Police Force

By Josephine Christopher More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. President Samia Suluhu Hassan yesterday warned the Police Force over the misconduct of some of its members, saying it was eroding public confidence in law enforcement organ.

President Hassan, who graced the graduation ceremony of police officers at the Dar es Salaam Police Academy, said that, although the Tanzania Police Force is considered among those with reasonable standards in the East African region, there were still such acts as coercion, corruption, arbitrary detention and abuse of authority that still goes on.

At the graduation ceremony, President Hassan witnessed some 747 police officers who received accolades.

“Using coercion and wrongful detainment are among the allegations that exist and some of you harass people without genuine reasons. We saw online a police officer harassing tourists by soliciting bribes,” she said.

She also narrated some stories that revealed her arrest by police over traffic issues which she said were baseless.

“There are many acts of lawlessness and some dishonest officers extend this to even taking away people’s properties or even those belonging to the government,” she added.

According to the President, regardless of the operational challenges, the country has been able to reduce crimes by slightly 1.3 percent from January to October 2021, compared to the same period last year.

She said criminal incidents dropped from 42,553 in 2020 to 42,000 in 2021, mainly because of eradication of serious criminal offences which she said were trying to plant its roots in Tanzania.

“However, cross-border crimes in various regions, southern Tanzania are still a thorn in our side,” she said.

President Hassan’s statement on the cross-border crimes also align with remarks by the Inspector General of Police, Simon Sirro, who also mentioned it as being among the current existing challenges.

Mr Sirro said: “Transnational organised crimes and offences include terrorism, human trafficking, drugs, and illegal poaching.”

However, IGP Sirro asserted that the police force was firm in making sure that all criminal acts are eradicated and the country’s peace continues to be protected.

He said the police confidence was attributed to the strong manpower, including the new graduate officers who will be posted to different stations across the country.

The number of 747 graduates is said to be the highest since the establishment of the police academy here in Dar es Salaam city in 1961.

The academy’s Commandant, Mr Lazaro Mambosasa, said the highest number was recorded in 2009: 370 officers.

“They have been trained with and for integrity and most importantly in a so practical manner that they can go and fill all the gaps in the field with utmost professionalism,” said Mr Mambosasa.

Mr Mambosasa said the number of female officers in the academy has also improved from 40 officers who graduated in 2009 to 94 officers who graduated yesterday in front of the Tanzania’s first female President.

All these officers, he said, have been imparted with individual capabilities enabling them to comply with the laws, regulations and work ethics.