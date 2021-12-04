Samia warns against red tape during her leadership

By Jacob Mosenda More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. President Samia Suluhu Hassan yesterday told government institutions dealing with investment issues that bureaucracy has no place in her government.

She also called on the leaders in charge of the issue to stop the tendency of showing contempt for Tanzanians who show interest in investing. This, she said made the latter reluctant to invest in their country.

She went ahead to say that responsible authorities should be aware that it is Tanzania that needs more investors than they need Tanzania. She made the remarks at the launch of Raddy Fibre Manufacturing located in Mkuranga District in Coast Region, a firm whose construction began in January 2019 and is the only fibre manufacturer across East and Central Africa.

President Hassan said that the focus of her government was to do everything possible to attract more investors for the benefit of the country’s economy. “Delaying an investor is delaying youth employment, taxes and crippling the economy as some of the money comes as loans from banks and they will have to repay it,” said President Hassan.

“The bureaucracy we have is intolerable so we have to change our minds and actions,” the country’s Head-of-Command insisted.

She said the owner of the launched factory, Ramadhan Mlanzi, had his idea since 2015 but it was not until 2021 that the factory was opened - noting that he had faced challenges and delays in the processes.

“If they had listened to him soon, the opening of this factory would probably have taken place five years back, we would have already started the business and made Tanzania famous in the production of these products in Africa and the world,” she said.

She said there are many Tanzanians who have travelled to different places, and who are now committed, organised and want to return and invest back home. “These groups should be welcomed and be given necessary support,” she asked.

She used the opportunity to urge Mr Mlanzi to complete his plan and start construction of the second phase of a smart phone connection factory in July, 2022 to enable the phones to be produced in the country.

For his part, Mr Mlanzi said that when the factory is 100 percent complete, it will be able to employ more than 600 people, noting that the factory’s goal was to produce bulk fiber cables that will be used to transmit communications in both the domestic market effectively and a growing regional market.

He said the factory has the capacity to produce cables of 24,000 kilometres per year which is equivalent to 2000 kilometres per month.

“This project has cost Sh22 billion, in the initial stages we have provided jobs and will reach more than 600 upon completion,” said Mr Mlanzi.

Deputy minister of Information, Communications and Technology, Kundo Mathew said Tanzania’s dream of becoming an ICT hub was coming to a reality following the establishment of the factory.

“We will reduce the cost of importing raw materials especially during the Covid-19 period that we have had the challenge of many projects stopping because of relying on imported raw materials…,” said Mr Kundo.

Commenting on Mr Mlanzi, Mr Geofrey Mwambe-Minister of Investment said, “I helped him a lot in this project to stand up, as a local investor, Mlanzi is a role model that Tanzanians can learn from,” he said.

