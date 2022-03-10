SBL All- Female run spirits production facility demonstrates women capability

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Many businesses recognise the critical role of women in their operations, in the value chain and most significantly the benefits the economic inclusion and empowerment of women bring to the wider community. Research shows that investing in women provides some of the highest return opportunities.

Serengeti Breweries was named a winner at The Citizen Rising Women Awards in the Women of the Future category on March 8, 2022, as the world celebrated International Women's Day.





The award recognizes organizations that have unique and impactful initiatives that advance gender balance in the workplace. The criteria for the award covers policies, systems and structures that support women from within the company to step up the career ladder.





SBL is a champion of inclusion and diversity and has been implementing a number of impactful programs to drive this agenda: the company is proud of all-female run spirits production facility in Moshi which has demonstrated extra ordinary capabilities of young ladies. The facility produces SBL’s new baby, Bongo Don spirit.

In his remarks in reflection of this years’ International Women’s Day (IWD 2022) themed – Break the Bias, SBL managing director Mark Ocitti said “Let me emphasize here that equality is not a women's issue, it's a business issue. An equal business is an enabled business. Gender equality is essential for economies and communities to thrive,”





Through all-female spirits plant SBL is taking inclusion and diversity to another level with a new spirit facility which is entirely under the watch and operation by a team of 13 female employees.

The Moshi Cube all-ladies team is a best performing and most well-known team in the SBL. The ladies have banded together to share common values and ethics, which they believe will transform Moshi cube spirits.

Evelyn Joh, a proud team member, feels honored to be given a chance to be part of the team and describes it as a great opportunity for her as a young lady.

“I am really happy to work with SBL and this great team. As part of the job, I have been trained on functional processes and leadership capabilities and molded to be bold, daring, agile and resilient in order to become a great leaders. I feel engaged and included,” says the young lady.

Betrida Cayus, the Cube quality technician says the facility is a center of excellency and together with other highly motivated ladies are overwhelmed and proud to work as a team with one goal and one vision.

“With what we are doing, we are eliminating the notion that women can not do without men because our overall performance and individual growth will always speak for us,” she said.

Apart from all-female spirits cube, SBL also support other programs that fosters gender equality and inclusion. Through its brilliant Kilimo Viwanda scholarship program, SBL is guiding inclusive and equitable quality education and lifelong learning opportunities for all. The scholarship is strengthening Tanzania's existing pool of agricultural experts - essential in enabling farmers to boost productivity and incomes.

Since its inception in 2020, with a strict 50/50 gender split, the Kilimo Viwanda scholarship program has already supported over 200 agriculture college students and triggered agricultural development – an essential sector on which the beer maker relies to source local materials.

Furthermore, SBL’s STEM Apprentice Program is nurturing young women’s participation in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM), thus emboldening them to pursue and advance their careers in these male-dominated fields. With the goal of stemming the gender gap, the STEM program has already employed ten young female alumni, holders of Bachelor's degree, higher diploma or equivalent in electrical engineering, electronics engineering, mechanical engineering, food science and technology to work for the firm for a year.





Critically, through its Water of Life program, Serengeti Breweries has substantially invested to provide clean and safe water in deprived areas. Partnering with gender-equal representatives of local water committees since 2010, SBL has constructed 18 boreholes across eight regions, transforming the lives of over 2 million inhabitants – mostly women, with easy access to clean water.







