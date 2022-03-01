SBL calls for inclusion and diversity to fight discrimination

The UN recently reported that inequality is increasing for more than 70 per cent of the world's population, exacerbating the risk of division and impeding economic and social development.

Brewer Serengeti (SBL) is capitalising on their strengths as champions of inclusion and diversity policy to provide more opportunities, income, and wealth to Tanzanians. SBL's ambition is parallel to the global fight that emerged in 2015 when the United Nations member states committed to the Sustainable Development Goals to end all prejudice and inequality (SDGs).

Furthermore, the UN recently reported that inequality is increasing for more than 70 per cent of the world's population, exacerbating the risk of division and impeding economic and social development.





However, SBL is working alongside the Tanzanian government to eliminate inequality and discrimination in all of its forms in poverty alleviation, agricultural transformation, women empowerment, quality education, and a variety of other important responsibilities in the country.

For instance, through its Kilimo Viwanda scholarship program, SBL has established itself as a leader in promoting 'inclusive and equitable quality education and lifelong learning opportunities for all.'

The scholarship aims to strengthen Tanzania's existing pool of agricultural experts, which is essential for assisting farmers in increasing productivity and, ultimately, income. Since its inception in 2020, it has sponsored over 200 agriculture college students, with a 50-50 gender split – yet another brilliant move to promote gender equality.

Additionally, SBL is moving mountains to onboard more young females in science subjects through STEM Apprentice Program, which stands for Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics. It encourages women to pursue careers in these fields and to advance in them. The goal is to bridge the societal gap that exists as a result of males outnumbering young females in science fields.





The program has already employed ten young females with a Bachelor's degree or higher diploma or equivalent in electrical engineering, electronics engineering, mechanical engineering, mechanic engineering, food science and technology to work for the company for a year.





Another critical area where SBL substantially invested to provide clean and safe water in needy areas through its Water of Life program. Many of these beneficiaries are women who had to travel miles to fetch water. SBL has already built 18 boreholes across eight regions from 2010, feeding over two million rural dwellers by partnering with local water committees carrying again their inclusive agenda by having equal representation in both males and females.

The success of this program has triggered other areas to improvement such as Agriculture – an indispensable sector where the beer maker relies to source local materials.

In the same coin, SBL has established substantial investments to support local farmers whereby it has helped grow 400 local farmers’ incomes who grow maize, sorghum, and barley. They supply up to 80 per cent of the company's raw materials requirement a year. As such, SBL provides direct support to their network through free seeds, field technical services and linking them to financial institutions to access credit facilities.





SBL's agenda is aligned with the global sustainable goal of achieving zero hunger and inclusively promoting inclusive sustainable economic growth, employment, and decent work for all. Its success is heavily reliant on ensuring there is food security and providing more strategic agriculture sector interventions.

SBL through DIAGEO, its mother company, has set its eyes to continue champion inclusion and diversity with an ambition to achieve 50 per cent representation of women in leadership roles by 2030 from ethnically diverse backgrounds to 45 per cent by 2030.

Lessons from SBL are that in order to support SDGs, it is imperative to start addressing discrimination and inequality in strategic investment areas and programs. Each success will go hand-in-hand with other areas to improve education, water and sanitation, agriculture and decent work to spur growth.