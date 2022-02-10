SBL farmers smiling all the way to the bank

Beneficiaries of the SBL project for indigenous farmers speak out on their experiences since the company stepped in to provide market for their produce.

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Serengeti Breweries Limited (SBL) has been spending billions of shillings in purchasing cereals from local farmers. The quantity of cereals purchased has been increasing over time as a result of the country's rapid increase in cereals farming as a result of the government's partnership with the company to encourage farmers to cultivate the crops. Meanwhile, SBL provides a market for the crop, which is used in beer production.

The Citizen's reporter traveled to Tanzania's northern regions, where barley farming is common, and spoke with beneficiaries of the SBL project for indigenous farmers; the following is some of the information gathered from those farmers.

Martha Kimaro, a resident of West Kilimanjaro, had a difficult life five years ago.Heavily burdened by the responsibilities of being a single mother, she had to toil day and night with a hand hoe on her maize and bean farm, making sure she cultivated enough land to provide sufficient food for her children, as well as surplus to sell to help pay for their school fees and other living expenses.





“Life was so difficult. I used to get up at 5 a.m. every day and go to the farm, where I would normally spend the entire day alone with the sun and rain. Despite my best efforts, what I received was meager and insufficient to support my family. "I was a single mother with three school-aged children who relied on me for everything," she recalls.

The outspoken lady claims that after realizing she couldn't change her life; she began to consider other possibilities. "I then opened a small business selling fish and milk," she explains, "but life became even more difficult."

Advertisement

Her life did not change until one of her friends, Mama Godi, advised she try cultivating barley. Mama Godi persuaded me to work with her at first, and I was hesitant, but I eventually said, "Let me give it a try." "She had one acre when I joined her, but when I joined her, we cultivated two, then four the next season, and finally, I had the capital and experience to work on my farm," she says.

“My life has changed since then as a result of barley. I am extremely grateful to Serengeti Breweries Limited for all of their assistance, not only to me, but also to all of the farmers involved in their program. We get free seeds, extension services, and, most importantly, a reliable market for our crops."

Martha is referring to Serengeti Breweries Limited's Agri-business project, which aims to empower local farmers by providing technical and financial assistance to enable them to produce raw materials locally, resulting in higher yields and financial independence.

Martha now has 20 acres of land and is a successful and a contented mother. She has built a modern home, opened a wholesale shop, and can easily pay her children's school fees.

Over the last five years, the program has focused on empowering local farmers to produce high-quality cereals, allowing the brewer to acquire the raw materials needed for beer production while also boosting the farmers' economic well-being.

According to SBL Corporate Relations Director John Wanyancha, the ambitious program assists farmers in various parts of the country in growing maize, sorghum, and barley, allowing the company to increase the amount of locally sourced raw materials it uses in its three brewing plants in Dar es Salaam, Moshi, and Mwanza.

"This program has benefited a large number of farmers." "We give them free high-quality seeds, connect them with financial institutions to get capital for large-scale farming, and supply them with fertilizer and other farming tools," Wanyancha says.

A key component of the program is the brewer's effort to connect farmers with financial institutions in order for them to procure much-needed loans to expand their agri-businesses. Farmers who have benefited from the financial scheme have reported this assistance to be immensely helpful.

Mwinyi Makame, a farmer from Basuto in the Hanang district of the Manyara region, is another SBL recipient. "I've benefited from SBL's agri-business program because the company has consistently supplied me with fertilizer, seedlings, and insecticide," he says. In contrast to previous years when I did not have SBL's assistance, I have been able to harvest higher yields as a result of this assistance."

Makame who was skeptic at first says he joined the project five years ago with only 50 acres. He now owns more than 300 acres, which he attributes to the project. Makame touts that he is currently building a new gas station to supplement his income.

Bora Msaki is another success story who enrolled in SBL's agribusiness program five years ago. Msaki began with 50 acres and has since continued to expand to over 200 acres of barley. "When I joined SBL's support project, my life changed significantly," he says of the project. I was educated on modern farming methods and became a better farmer with the help of extension services and free, high-quality seeds.

Msaki says he can now keep increasing his production and is happy to own three combine harvesters, five tractors, and "one big, modern" planter worth more than Sh70 million.

These are just a few of the farmers who have benefited from SBL's agribusiness. Nonetheless, a few of these testimonies show how SBL's resilient investment agriculture value chain continues to improve food security and promote sustainability, both of which are critical to the country's economic development.