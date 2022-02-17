SBL recruits young females in science programmes

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

On the occasion of the International Day of Women and Girls in Science on February 11th, Serengeti Breweries Limited (SBL) did something that exemplifies the company's ability to focus on the best way to bring about social development.

This company, in effect, promotes the idea of not giving someone a fish but rather a net with which a person can catch fish and earn money for the efforts.

SBL has launched a special program aimed at increasing science awareness and education among young females. This plan reflects the company's deliberate policy, with a focus on inclusive and diversity for a sustainable development in the community.

The STEM Apprentice program, which stands for Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics, encourages women to pursue careers in these fields and to advance in them. The goal is to bridge the societal gap that exists as a result of males outnumbering young females in science fields.

According to SaraphineMwamaso, SBL Brand Change Manager, the STEM apprentice program aims to hire more young female scientists.

"Our company has identified a disparity in science for women and girls, and this action plan aims to alleviate this issue," she explained. As a society, we recognize the value of equality, as well as the value of assisting communities that are still lagging behind. "We saw a need to invest in science, and our target audience has been young females."

Furthermore, SBL's ambitious program lines up with the government's campaign to increase the number of young females pursuing scientific careers by expanding the number of science schools for girls throughout the country.

The program entails employing a large number of ambitious young females with a Bachelor's degree or higher diploma or equivalent in electrical engineering, electronics engineering, mechanical engineering, mechanic engineering, food science and technology to work for the company for a year.

In a workshop for young females, SBL brand change manager Saraphina Mwamaso stated, "Since its inception in 2020, the STEM program has recruited ten young female scientists from various colleges in Tanzania." This program has also uplifted and enlightened young females through mentorship and coaching. We hope to improve and strengthen gender diversity in SBL, particularly in supply, by developing an inclusive talent pipeline.

Lydia Masonda, BSC in food Science & Technology from Sokoine University of Agriculture (SUA) discussed her experience as a STEM apprentice.

"It is critical to recognize the contributions of young females in science since there are many of us competent and confident to undertake science works," she says.

There are many of us who are capable of new discoveries and the knowledge to apply tools. For me, coming at SBL has made me believe in my journey once again. I am forever grateful to SBL for supporting me all the way’.

Catherine Kagengere, BSC in Engineering Electronics and Telecommunications from Dar Es Salaam Institute of Technology (DIT), shared her personal experience with the group. "I feel that the best way to close the gender gap in science is for us young females to keep believing in ourselves more." We must overcome the stigma that we are less than men. I challenge all young females everywhere to make moves and study science. If I hadn't done so, I would not have had the opportunity to work at SBL'.

SBL says that its long-term scheme for the STEM apprentice program is to grow female talent as the company's new leaders as they go through an end-to-end training program that will result in potential leaders within the company.