SCB launches Sh718 million project to support 400 youth in Lake Zone

By Gadiosa Lamtey More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Standard Chartered bank Tanzania has launched a project known as Enhancing Youth Entrepreneurship and Employability (EYEE) to support youths in Mwanza region in partnership with an NGO, Voluntary Service Overseas (VSO) worth Sh718 million.

The project is delivered under the ‘Future makers’ emblem by the bank’s global initiative to tackle inequality

The EYEE project aims to empower youth, in particular women and people with visual impairment, with skills and knowledge to start up their businesses and identify employability opportunities.

In a statement released yesterday said that the 11-month project will benefit 400 youth in Ilemela and Sengerema district in Mwanza region. Out of that 80 youth business owners of Micro Small and Medium Enterprises and 320 young people to employ by business owners. 5 percent of the 400 youth will be persons with visual impairment and 60 percent of the youth will be women.

The project will also be delivered in partnership with local implementing partners such as Randstad, Small Industry Development Organisation (Sidao), Tanzania Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture (TCCIA) and Tanzania Women's Chamber of Commerce (TWCC).

Speaking at the launch, Head of Corporate Affairs, Brand and Marketing Ms Desideria Mwegelo said, “Social and economic inequality, and the growing income gap within and between countries, is a shared challenge across the globe. About 97 million more people are living on less than $1.90 a day because of the pandemic.

“By 2030, it is estimated that one per cent of the world’s population will own two-thirds of its wealth. We believe everyone should be able to contribute to, and benefit from, sustainable economic growth in their community. We promote greater economic inclusion through Future makers by Standard Chartered, our global initiative to tackle inequality,” she said.

Commenting on the EYEE project launch, Country Program Implementation Lead at Voluntary Service Overseas Mr Frank Girabi the project would benefit the youth through employability and entrepreneurship.

Through employability, the project aims to prepare a workforce readiness for young people including people with visual impairments through vocational training, skill development as well as linking youth to access internships, apprenticeship, and access to decent jobs. Through entrepreneurship, the project aims to support.