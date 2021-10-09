Second Tanzania Digital Awards season launched

By Gadiosa Lamtey More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The Tanzania Digital Awards 2021 (TDA) season has been launched in an effort to promote accountability, creativity, and innovation in the digital space in Tanzania.

The award which is issued under the auspices of Serengeti Bytes Company was first held in 2020 receiving a desirable impression from stakeholders and the public.

In response to the feedback from stakeholders and members of the public, this year TDA has expanded the number of categories to 12 and 52 subcategories.

Main categories this year include, Digital Innovation, Digital Banking, Digital and Telecommunication, Digital Communication, Digital Entertainment, Digital Marketing and Business, Digital Media, Digital Governance, Digital Advocacy, Digital Diplomacy, People’s Choice Award and Honorary Award.

Speaking at the launch on Friday October 8, Chief Operating Officer for Serengeti Bytes Mr Michael Mallya said they are expecting a competitivie and exciting season.

“After a successful launch last year, we are expecting a more competitive and exciting season this year because most people and stakeholders are aware of the value the initiative adds to Tanzania’s digital ecosystem.

We are expecting to receive a larger number of nominees and when the voting opens, we are confident that people will vote with enthusiasm to see digital change makers emerge winners in their respective sectors,” said Mr. Mallya.

He said that after the nomination process which closes on November 1st, the technical committees will shortlist nominees per subcategory and the names will be posted on the website for voting which is set to commence on November 4th to November 25th.

After the conclusion of the voting process, the technical committee will evaluate votes and approve winners ready for the award ceremony which is set for December 10th, 2021.

“Last year things didn’t go as we had planned because of the Covid-19 pandemic but this year we are expecting to convene key stakeholders and winners of Tanzania Digital Awards to celebrate digital milestones in the country. We will keep updating the public on all the processes and preparations until winners are announced,” he said.