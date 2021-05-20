Secrecy a major reason for fake deals, says TanTrade

By Josephine Christopher More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The Tanzania Trade Development Authority (TanTrade) has cited that secrecy in signing contracts between domestic and foreign traders has been a key reason for the increasing cases.

To end this, TanTrade has asked local companies not to enter into an agreement to sell or buy goods with any foreign company without contacting the relevant authorities.

The statement comes few days after the Tanzania's envoy to China Mr Mbelwa Kairuki issued a cautioning notice to domestic traders on how they can avoid losing money to con businessmen.

Speaking to the press on Thursday, TanTrade’s acting director for trade development Mr Boniphace Michael said some companies have been entering into contracts to sell or buy goods from foreign companies without the involvement of the relevant authorities and at the end of the day Tanzanian companies’ end up losing money.

“There are some companies that have been exporting goods, later they are paid less money or not at all or some of them have been ordering goods but when the delivery comes it’s a different product with an even lower quality,” he said.

According to him after this happens is when the traders start complaining and involving the authorities while it’s rather too late.

Advertisement

He added, “Some had concerns that if they contact or involve relevant authorities that their business will be taken away, however I would like to tell you that we as a government institution with a purpose of serving all Tanzanians and if a trader submits his information it will be confidential and the security of his property is assured,"

He said scamming cases has made some traders completely bankrupt, which also contradicts the government's efforts to boost the country's economy.

“The Trade and Industry ministry together with TanTrade warns all traders against the scamming that is in the sector, and before entering into any contract assure yourself of the existence of that foreign company from the relevant authorities,” said Mr Michael.

He said the companies should realize that TanTrade has been looking for markets for Tanzanian products through Tanzanian embassies in various countries as well as physical business meetings.