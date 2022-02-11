Serengeti to recruit more young women in science

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Serengeti Breweries Limited (SBL) has revealed its plan to recruit more young females and women in science in its workforce through a program known as STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) Apprentice Program.

This was revealed on a day when the world commemorates the international day of women and young females in science,

The move, they say is in line with the internationally agreed-upon United Nations 2030 sustainable development goals to inspire and engage women in science.

Furthermore, SBL's program is aligned with the government's campaign to increase the number of young women who pursue scientific careers by expanding the number of science schools for girls across the country.

According to a press statement issued on Friday, February 11,the program ivolves recruitment a large number of ambitious young women to join the company for twelve months with a Bachelor's degree/higher diploma or equivalent in the fields of electrical engineering, electronics engineering, mechanical engineering, mechatronic engineering, food science and technology.

Saraphina Mwamaso, SBL brand change manager told a meeting attended by young females and women that ‘since its inception in 2020, the STEM program has recruited 10 young women scientists from different colleges in Tanzania.

“This program has also uplifted and enlightened young women through mentorship and coaching. Our aim is to improve and strengthen gender diversity in SBL especially in supply by having inclusive talent pipeline,” said Ms Mwamaso

A graduate student in Electronics and Telecommunication from Dar es Salaam Institute of Technology (DIT), Flora Munuo, spoke of her experience as a STEM apprentice.

“It is critical to recognize the contributions of women and girls in science because greater diversity fosters greater innovation."

She added: There are a large number of us who are capable of discovering new concepts and application. I am extremely grateful that SBL recognised my potential and accepted me into the program'.

On the other hand RukiaTezura, a University of Dar es Salaam graduate with a degree in Telecommunications Engineering, also shared her personal experience with the group.

'From where I'm standing today, I believe any brilliant young female in science can do the same thing as men. We must have the confidence to take advantage of opportunities like these, which will allow them to chart a new course for themselves in the STEM fields in the future. Come out and show up what you can,' is my pledge to all of the young women who will hear this.

When it comes to the STEM apprentice program, SBL has emphasized that its long-term strategy is to nurture female talents as the company's future leaders, as they go through an end-to-end training program that will result in potential leaders within the company.











