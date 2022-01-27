Serengeti unveils scheme to empower local farmers

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Serengeti Breweries Limited (SBL) has reiterated its support in addressing a myriad of challenges facing local farmers ranging from lack of markets for their produce, inadequate knowledge on modern ways of farming, to capital availability required to undertake commercial farming.

The company, through an ambitious initiative known as agribusiness program, is currently assisting around 400 farmers across the country to overcome these challenges by providing them with free quality seeds, links to financial institutions to access credit facilities, basic training on entrepreneurship skills, as well as buying their produce at prices above market rates.

This was disclosed on Thursday January 27, in Dar es Salaam by SBL Managing Director, Mark Ocitti, at an event to award scholarships to a group of 102 students pursuing diploma level agricultural courses in local colleges, saying it was another intervention by the company to strengthen the agricultural sector.

Mr Ocitti said that so far, the company has extended a total of 208 scholarships in three years to support needy but bright students coming from agricultural communities across the country.

“The increasing number of Kilimo Viwanda scholarships recipients, which goes hand in hand increased resourcing by SBL towards the program, is a clear demonstration of our commitment to the wellbeing of the local communities and the development of Tanzania’s agricultural sector’.

He added: We hope that this scholarship program will bring a positive change in the lives of these students by transforming them to become key actors in Tanzania’s agricultural sectors. This program covers all academic-related expenses, including school fees for the entire study period – which is primarily two to three years for diploma level agricultural courses.

The programme according to Mr Ocitti embodies SBL’s inclusion and diversity agenda that seeks to empower and give an equal opportunity to marginalized groups in society with a special focus on women and persons with Disabilities.

“It is for this reason that 50 percent of the 102 of Kilimo Viwanda scholarships recipients this year are female students and some being Persons with Disabilities,” he said.





The Kilimo Viwanda scholarship is already working in partnership with four colleges such as St. Maria Goretti from Iringa, Kaole Wazazi from Bagamoyo, Igabiro from Bukoba and Kilacha college from Moshi.





The four college heads lauded SBL for keeping to their course of action to help underprivileged students again for third year running. They affirmed to the program's effectiveness by explaining it as a "life-saver" for students that were on the verge of giving up out.





Rebecca Juma, a college student from Kaole with living with disability, acclaimed her selection with suspense after a long wait.

'I am suprised to have such privilege; I never thought I could get it and now that I have. As a sincere thank you to SBL for this opportunity, I intend to cherish every second of my studies with passion and dedication. SBL has given me confidence that, despite my physical condition, anything is possible,” said Ms Juma.



















