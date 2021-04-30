Seven Iranian nationals arraigned over possession of 859Kg of heroin

By Hadija Jumanne More by this Author

Lindi. Seven Iranian nationals, including boat captain Jan Miran (42) have been arraigned at the Lindi Resident Magistrate's Court on two counts of smuggling heroin weighing 504.36 kilograms and smuggling Methamphetamine-containing drugs weighing 355 kg.

Apart from Miran, the other accused are Issa Ahmad (30), Amir Kasom (35), Salim Fedhmulhammad (20) Ikbal Mohammad (22), Mustaphar Bakshi (20) and Jawid Mohammadi (19).

The accused were arraigned on Friday, April 30, 2021 by a panel of Senior State attorneys Joseph Maugo and Juma Maige before the Resident Magistrate in Charge of the court, Maria Bantulayne.

Counsel Maige said that the accused face a case of Economic Sabotage No. 2/2021.

However, before their charges were read out, Judge Bantulayne said the defendants were not required to answer anything as the Court had no jurisdiction to hear the case.

Reading their charges, Counsel Maugo claimed in the first count, the defendants together on April 23, 2021 in the Indian Ocean in Lindi area, allegedly smuggled heroin weighing 504.36 kg.

Advertisement

In the second charge, on the same day and place, the defendants are alleged to have smuggled Methamphetamine weighing 355kg.

Judge Bantulayne, adjourned the case it until May 14, 2021 when it will come up for mentioning.

The accused were remanded because the offense is unbailable



