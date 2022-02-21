Seven major successes from Samia’s France, Belgium trip

By Josephine Christopher More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. President Samia Suluhu Hassan yesterday highlighted seven key achievements of her weeklong trip to France and Belgium, detailing how she was engaged in discussions, and signed agreement that would be of great benefit to Tanzania.

Speaking to hundreds of city residents who turned up at the Julius Nyerere International Airport (JNIA) to welcome her from the trip, President Samia revealed seven key issues that she dealt with in the European countries for the general good of Tanzania.

She said after managing to secure a €178 million (Sh464.1 billion) concessional loan for the bus rapid transit (BRT) project from France, President Hassan said she French government also suggested the possibility of electric buses in big cities such as Dar es Salaam and Dodoma.

“I told them it is possible, and we are currently in discussions. Maybe, we will be like Europe; and maybe this will be achieved four or six years from now,” she said.

During her time in France, the President also signed an agreement for the refurbishment of Terminal 2 facilities at the JNIA.

According to her, the government has already signed the contract and the company would come in to start the project.

“I’m told that, when completed Terminal 2 will be better than Terminal 3,” she said.

The President, who also visited Belgium, said her time in that country provided a chance for discussions regarding opportunities for Tanzanians to study abroad.

The two countries have agreed to sign an agreement in the near future on the number of study slots for Tanzanians.

During the trip, she also met with members of the business communities in both countries who agreed to come and look for investment opportunities in Tanzania.

Tanzania has signed several business agreements with the European countries and more were expected to be signed when the traders arrive in the country beginning this March.

“There is no need for the government to invest money in an area where the private sector can do so. We will discuss and know our benefit points - then sign the contracts. That is how the global economy works these days. If we limit that, it may take a long time for us to grow,” she said.

The President also said that she was able during her tour to secure funds for the development of airport facilities in Kigoma, Shinyanga and Pemba, as well as for environmental projects in some cities.

Tanzania would also get €450 million in Covid-19 relief funds from the European Union (EU).

That amount is part of the €55 billion that the European Union has approved in Covid-19 relief funds for the entire sub-Saharan African (s-SA) countries.

“It was from the talks and recommendations that I made that we were able to capture the €450 million package. The money will be released over a period of three years,” she said.

During her meeting with Tanzanians in the European Diaspora, President Hassan said she assured them that the country would change its immigration policy and regulatory frameworks to allow them to invest in their mother country.

President Hassan also revealed that the changes to the country’s foreign affairs policy and regulatory frameworks were also currently in final stages, after which they would be tabled in Parliament for legislative procedures.