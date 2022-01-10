Seven Police officers charged with theft of Sh1.165 billion

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Seven officers of Tanzania’s Police Force have been arraigned at the Kisutu Resident Magistrate's Court charged with theft and occasioning the government a loss of more than Sh1.165 billion.

The accused were arraigned in court on Monday, January 10, 2022 and their charges were read before three different judges.

Two of the accused Godson Kimambo and Said Shekule were read their charges before the Chief Resident Magistrate, Evodia Kyaruzi.

Jane Mganga's charges were read before Senior Resident Magistrate Yusto Luboroga whereas Erasto Mtweve, Mahuna Kosuma, Halima Maridadi and Lameck Nyamya were arraigned before Senior Resident Magistrate Rhoda Ngililanga.

Reading the charges, State Counsel Slyvia Mitanto claimed that defendants Kimambo and Mkue allegedly committed the offense between January 2020 and September 30, 2021 in Dar es Salaam where they maliciously stole Sh449, 149,899 property of the Police Force.

State counsel Yusuph Aboud reading the indictment before Judge Luboroga, claimed that the accused Jane Mganga allegedly committed the offense on different dates between January 01, 2020 and September 30, 2021 in Dar es Salaam.

Aboud alleged that the accused stole Sh488, 150, 000 belonging to the Tanzania Police Force therefore causing a loss to the force.

In other development, State counsel, Adolf Verandomi reading the indictment before Judge Ngililanga, claimed that the accused Mtweve, Kosuma and Halima Maridadi allegedly committed the offense between January 14, 2019 to September 15,2021 in Dar es Salaam.

It was allegedly that, the accused being civil servants they stole Sh212, 440,000 belonging to the police force and caused the loss of such amount.

Also, it was allegedly that another accused named Nyamya committed offense between June 7, 2019 to May 7, 2019 of stealing Sh 5.8 million and caused loss to the police force whom the cash belongs to.

However, State attorneys claimed that investigation into the case had not been completed and asked for another date for mention where it was scheduled for January 24, 2022 and the defendants were remanded in custody.



