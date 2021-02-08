Seventy-two year old Tanzanian takes own life after wife files case at police station

By Fina Lyimo More by this Author

Hai. A resident of Lyamungo Sinde village in Hai, Kilimanjaro, Zephania Lyimo (72) has reportedly committed suicide in protest to a decision by his wife to file a case against him at a police station.

Mr Lyimo hanged himself to death using a manila rope, the acting Regional Police Commander (RPC) for Kilimanjaro, Mr Ronald Makona, said on Saturday.

“His body was found tied to a manila rope and hanging at the sitting room of his house on January 31, 2021,” said Mr Makona, noting that he (Mr Lyimo) left no message to explain the reason behind taking such a decision.

Late Lyimo’s relatives however say he decided to take his own life after his wife Mary had filed a case against him with the gender desk at Hai Police Station.

Mary Lyimo said she decided to file a case at the police station because of her husband’s domestic violence tendencies.

She admitted to have gone to the police station where upon explaining her case, her husband was summoned to appear before the head of gender desk at Hai Police Station on January 27.

“While there, my husband could not immediately accept that he had been engaging in domestic violence at home and that forced the law enforcers to command that he be flogged….He was thus remanded,” she said.

Later in the afternoon, their son in-law, who lives in Arusha, came and helped to secure Mr Lyimo’s walk to freedom through a police bond.

“We reconciled and were told to return to the police station on Friday, January 29. The aim of returning was for us to tell the police that we were now living in peace and harmony,” she said.

However, Mr Lyimo got drunk on Friday, January 29 to the extent that he vomited and as a result, he did not report to the police as expected.

“For fear that my husband would be remanded, I decided to take his vomits to the police station as evidence before the police officer that he was in poor condition,” she said.

Mary Lyimo alleged that on Sunday, January 31, they woke up and boiled water for tea. She also warmed bathing water but when it was time to leave for Church services, her husband said he would remain at home.

“Upon returning from the Church, I first entered the kitchen and prepared food. When I heard the sound of a television from the sitting room, I thought everything was alright and that my husband could have been watching some movies as he used to do,” she explained.

When the food was ready, I went to the sitting room to give him his share and that was when I found his body hanging.

The deceased’s brother, Elifas Lyimo, said his younger brother and his wife were engaged in conflicts every time and again, noting that Zephania Lyimo was seriously angered by her wife’s decision to report her to the police station.

“Upon returning from the police station, he told me that during his entire life of 72 years, he had never been embarrassed like the embarrassment that he went through at the hands of the gender desk at Hai Police Station,” he said.



