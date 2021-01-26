Sexual offenders now to be charged with economic sabotage

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Moshi. The Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB) has said that those arrested for sexual offenses from now on will be charged with economic sabotage.

This was stated by a lawyer from PCCB in, Kilimanjaro Region, Furahini Kibonga at the launch of Law Week.

He said that the offense of soliciting sexual bribes would now be prosecuted as economic sabotage due to the consequences of corruption in the performance of individuals.

"Sexual corruption leads to the acquisition of unqualified staff, whereas the qualified people are left, and on the other hand those who are employed their performance are low thus resulting in low productivity something which in the end affects the national economy," said Kibonga.

Commenting on the move, the Chairman of the Tanganyika Law Society of Kilimanjaro Region, David Shillatu, said that legal stakeholders agree that sexual corruption exists based on research conducted by the University of Dar es Salaam. However, he expressed his doubts over making it a criminal offense.

" For one to be charged with sexual misconduct as an economic sabotage case is a very serious punishment because it is a criminal offense that has no bail," he said.

