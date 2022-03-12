SGA commended by Police for adhering to standards

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

SGA Security, has been commended by the Police Force for adhering to professional standards when it comes to recruitment and training of security guards.

This was said during the passing out parade of 50 SGA security guards who completed a month-long training organized by the company in collaboration with the Police Force.

The event was presided over by the Kinondoni District Police Community Police Officer ASP Jane Dotto who was accompanied during the occasion by the Kinondoni District Community Police Inspector Sam Mkama Monge.

The event was held at the SGA headquarters at Mbezi beach area.

In her speech, the Kinondoni District Community Police Officer ASP Jane Dotto emphasised the need for total co-operation between the police force and other stakeholders in the fight against crime and criminals.

“It is impossible for a private company security guard to see an incident unfold in front of him or her and stay calm without taking any action thinking that it is not his or her responsibility; we must work together for the benefit of the public, despite of the small differences that exist between the police force and the private guards”, she said.

She continued to say that there was need to intensify training for private security guards not only for the benefits of the private security company but for the benefits of the community in general.

"SGA is a company that provides close cooperation to the Police Force a move which makes it easier for the police to provide its cooperation to the company by improving its operating systems”, said ASP Dotto.

She continued to say that SGA follows all the criteria that are set by the Police Force concerning the recruiting of its (SGA) staff, including recruiting only those who have been subject to preliminary military trainings, for example through the National Service (JKT) and paramilitary trainings through the wildlife management related courses.

“Other criteria include that of certifying the health of potential recruits through OSHA officials so as to confirm that they have good health, as well as putting the records of their fingerprints at the relevant fingerprints database”, she added.

"SGAs have also been at the forefront of requesting training assistance to prepare the security guards they recruit, which make it easier for the police force when it comes to facilitate its (police) duties”< she said.

The SGA Human Resource Manager, Ebenezer Kaale, explained that the SGA’s secret to success in the Defense field was the regular professional training which is provided to its officers, whom he said were been selected based on specific criteria provided by the Police Force.





"We highly value our officers and we give priority to their operational capabilities by giving them adequate knowledge and motivating them to act as par the wishes of our clients”, said Kaale.

SGA employs 6,000 Tanzanians and provides services throughout the country, through the regular guarding services, armed security guards, dogs security department, logistics, installation of security equipment and emergency services such as ambulances and firefighters.

The company won six major awards in 2021, including the best security Company in Tanzania and East Africa, as well as the best company in mining protection equipment, service quality and best operational compliance.