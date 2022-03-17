SGA female employees donate medical items to Cancer Institute

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. SGA Security female employees have donated of several medical equipment to the Ocean Road Cancer Institute as part of the International Women’s Day (IWD) in recognition of the role and contribution of women in development process all over the world.

This year, IWD was celebrated under the theme “Break the bias”, focusing on the individual and collective biases against women that increase gender inequality.

The team of over 60 SGA female staff, led by Sales and Marketing Manager, Ms Faustina Shoo, presented several wheelchairs, colostomy bags, and sunscreen cream for children with albinism to cancer patients hospitalised at the Cancer Institute in Dar es Salaam.

“We have dedicated the 2022 Women’s Day to patients and spent our time with them at ORCI as all of us know that patients need love, hope and proper medical care”, Ms Shoo said.

SGA Courier Manager, Ms Stella Chiwango, also added that medication for cancer is very expensive and most of the patients suffering from cancers and families cannot afford this and some travelling from across the country to access the medicines for their medical treatment at Ocean Road institute.

“As mothers, sisters and daughters, we have decided to donate medical items to ease the burden on the hospital and facilitate the movement of the patients within the hospital”, Ms Chiwango added.

Advertisement

The donation of medical equipment was received by the Institute’s Matron, Jesca Kawegere who appreciated the renowned security firm for remembering them, wheelchairs will simplify the movement of the cancer patients hospitalized at ORCI.

“Cancer has a huge impact in the society and we appreciate SGA Security for this huge donation that will ease our challenges in serving the patients here at ORCI”, Ms Kawegere added.

SGA Security, the first private security company to operate in Tanzania, has committed to continue offering equal employment opportunities, with women and those with disabilities encouraged to apply.

SGA Managing Director, Mr Eric Sambu, stated that SGA prides itself in equal opportunity with regard to gender, tribe, colour, religion, pregnancy, nationality, age, marital status, disability, sexual orientation, or any other basis.





“We have 40 per cent of the women in SGA Management level who I may say they have done well their tasks and contributed to the growth of our business here in Tanzania”, Mr Sambu added.

SGA has a program to mentor women for managerial roles and recently conducted high level leadership training on emotional intelligence. “To be frank, SGA women have demonstrated better leadership in key roles and resulted positive contribution towardcompany growth, and we are very much proud of their hard working, and we are encouraging more qualified female to embrace bigger roles”, Mr Sambu said.

ORCI Social Walfare Officer, Justin Chambo, expressed his appreciation on behalf of the Institute for the donated medical items in celebration of IWD and he gave the team the knowledge on the cancer and encouraged them on the medical checkups which is free of charge at ORCI.

He also explained that ORCI is the only specialized and oldest health facility for cancer treatment in Tanzania. ORCI offers numerous patient services including laboratory services, diagnostic imaging, chemotherapy, radiotherapy, palliative care services, cervical cancer screening among other services.

SGA has continued their corporate social responsibility programs with similar donations to the society, sponsoring many marathon events, blood donation drives, environmental clean-up, emergency response services with their ambulances and fire response services and support to police in maintain law and order in the country. SGA recently won a top award in Mining Local Content Performance in 2021 amongst other accolades, including commendation from police for adhering to high standards. SGA is the only ISO 18788 certified company in Tanzania.



