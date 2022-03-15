SGA hailed for containing GSM factory fire

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

The Dar es Salaam Special Zone Police Commander, Muliro Jumanne and the Senior Assistant Commissioner of Fire Commissioner for Kinondoni and Ubungo Christina Sunga have applauded SGA Security for playing a key role in containing the GSM factory which broke out on Sunday.

They said the situation would have been worse were it not for SGA Security getting at the scene on time and collaborating with the rest of the teams to fight the fire at the foam factory which also produces cables and iron sheets.

It took the team close to five hours to put out the fire that is said to have started at around 5am and by 10am the situation was under control.

Commissioner Sunga said had it not been for SGA Security and other fighters, things would have been worse and the fire would have easily spread to the neighborhood.

“The preparedness shown by SGA in handling such an incident should be emulated. Their expertise and equipment highly contributed to a successful operation by the joint forces,” she said.

On his part Commander Muliro said no one was injured in the incident but the destruction on property was massive.

On his part, the GSM President via his Personal Assistant and Head of Procurement, Ms Chenedzo Mupukuta, commended SGA for responding quickly when called and arriving well prepared. "After the task was completed, disaster management team chose SGA to remain on site overnight on standby because sometimes after fires happen", she added.





SGA Tanzania Managing Director, Eric Sambu, expressed relief that the concerted efforts coordinated by Dar es Salaam police and fire department commanders helped reduce further damage. "We are happy to have made positive contribution in putting off the fire", Mr Sambu added.



