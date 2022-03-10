SGA security scoops top award in mining sector

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

SGA Tanzania has emerged the overall best services provider in 2021 in the mining sector amongst contractors in Local Content Performance.

SGA received the winner’s Trophy and Certificate of Appreciation during the Minerals Night Gala organised by Ministry of Minerals at Mlimani City Hall.

The top winner’s awards was presented to SGA by the Guest of Honour, Retired President Jakaya Kikwete.

The Tanzania Local Content Performance Award to SGA came after the company won five other prestigious awards in 2021 including the category of electronic security technology and security services providers in Mining sector, the Most preferred Security Company of the year in Tanzania and in Eastern Africa by Consumer Choice Awards Africa and the Platinum Award for the Quality Excellence Award for the Best Loyalty Team of the Year in East Africa and Best Security Company in East Africa by The East Africa Brand Quality Awards.

The Minerals Night Gala which was attended by several stakeholders in the mining sector aimed to facilitate the mobilisation the mining sector stakeholders and government appreciation of the contribution of the local companies’ participation in the mining sector.

Dr. Kikwete congratulated The Minister of Minerals – Dr. Dotto Biteko for his initiative to create a fair business environment for investors in the mining sector hence more investment in production to ensure the country benefit from the natural resources that it is endowed with.

As per the Mining Regulations, all companies operating in the mining sector are required to submit their Local Content Plan and Performance to the Mining Commission.

The Mining Commission reviews all submissions to confirm compliance and if they meet their responsibility by ensuring the implementation of Local Content Plan in compliance with the specification and requirement of the Mining Act Cap 123 in reference to Local Content Performance.

SGA won in the Local Content Performance category, which requires that a company must be registered and operating here in Tanzania, with 20 percent of the local ownership/ share for Tanzanian, total employment available for Tanzanian, the total Tanzanian present in top Company Management, the succession plan for Expatriate staff, Company CSR programmes among other criteria.

The SGA Sales and Marketing Manager, Ms. Faustina Shoo, while receiving the award, explained that SGA is honoured to be recognised with this prestigious First Place Award in Local Content performance by the Government Through Ministry of Minerals.

“It is a privilege as these awards reinforces not only SGA’s commitment to being fully compliant with Government Regulatory requirements including Mining (Local Content) Regulation, 2018 requirements which backs in supporting sustainable safety and security for our customers and our Tanzanian community by providing the best innovative security solutions”, she added.

She explained that SGA contributes to the community by employing from the locality it operates and donates to several projects that support community services and also creates a source of revenue to the government.

“Our mission complements the government efforts that ensures an overall safer environment for everyone to live in and do business, something that we are proud of the achievement attained”, she said.







