SGA Security tips accountants on environmental conservation

The security firm was voted as the most preferred security company in Tanzania and in Eastern Africa.

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. SGA Security has donated trees to the APC Conference Centre in Dar es Salaam and also gave tips to accountants on environmental conservation by planting trees.

Speaking at the annual accountants conference held in Dar es Salaam, the SGA Tanzania Managing Director, CPA Eric Sambu , urged accountants to develop a culture of planting trees to celebrate each and every occasion they have.

He created awareness on environmental degradation brought about by deforestations and destruction of nature.

He further pointed out that failure to replace the disappearing forest means the region will slowly become a desert and hence there is need for everyone to take up the task by planting trees in every available space and encourage the rest of the population to stop cutting existing trees.

“As a leading safety and security solutions provider, we believe that environmental conservations is the beginning of a healthy living and this was well-expounded in the recent COP26 convention in Scotland,” Mr Sambu added.

The annual accountants’ conference is organised by the National Board of Accountants and Auditors (NBAA) at APC Conference centre in Bunju.

Advertisement

The conference attracts over 3,000 members annually and is usually held alongside the awards ceremony for the financial reporting awards for the best presented financial statements.

As a symbol of appreciation of the success SGA Security experienced in 2021, Mr Sambu presented two special trees to NBAA Board Chair, CPA Prof. Sylvia Temu, to represent the awards the company received during the Consumer Choices Africa Awards.

The security firm, known for cash services, guarding services, alarm response, electronic security solutions amongst others, was voted as the most preferred security company in Tanzania and in Eastern Africa.

CPA Prof Temu, who was recently appointed to that role for a period of three years, appreciated the effort made by SGA Security in urging professionals to take a leading role in conservation.

She also congratulated the company for their achievements, services to the community and awards they won saying this demonstrated the trust the public and their customers have in their services. She called on the accountants to continuously tranform and be the light in the society as conservation is one of the key areas of creating this change.

In addition to the two top awards SGA Security won, the company was also vetted in the Geita International Mining Expo four months ago for the innovation they have in electronic security for the mines.

The firm, which celebrated the 50th anniversary last year, was also the first private security company in Tanzania, operating as Group Four Security and later Security Group. Its Managing Director, CPA Eric Sambu, was also vetted in the Top 100 Executives in the CEO/MD of the Year category.