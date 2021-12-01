SGA Security voted most preferred security company

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

SGA Security has been voted the most preferred security services provider in Tanzania and Eastern Africa categories.

This was revealed during the Consumer Choice Awards Africa 2021 gala dinner organised by Lavine International Agency in Dar es Salaam on Sunday, November 28.

SGA Security also won the Most Equipped and Reliable Security Services Provider category in the 2020 event.

SGA Security Managing Director, Mr Eric Sambu, expressed joy of winning two awards, saying that it was a demonstration of the confidence and respect that SGA commands in the market.

“We have worked so hard to continuously surpass the expectations of the customers and it gives us great pleasure to receive these awards in recognition of that effort, especially coming from the public”, Mr Sambu said.

He said SGA has maintained four ISO Certifications – ISO 9001, 18788, 14001 and 45001 – all focusing on quality, customer focus, responsible business, respect for human rights and environmental protection.

“We dedicate these two awards to our 6,000-strong workforce in Tanzania and over 19,000 in Eastern Africa for their focus on serving our customers and creating value to the entire society. They remain our heroes and we will continue empowering them to do even better”, Mr Sambu added.

Diana Laizer, Lavine International Agency’s Founder, explained that this is a business awarding event that recognizes, enhances, and promotes business excellence through consumers’ choice.

“Online voting was done across Africa covering 62 different categories across all sectors in the African economy. The awards demonstrate trust by the customers and encourages participants to focus on the customers with quality services,” she added.

SGA Security Sales and Marketing Manager, Faustina Shoo, explained that whereas the award is a mark of confidence in their services, it is a clear message of what the market needs – quality services.

“We do not take this vote of confidence lightly. We have heard the message from the public and we shall double up our efforts in serving them and make East Africa a safe place to invest and live in”, she said.

SGA Security is celebrating its 50th anniversary in East Africa and was the first company to operate as private security services provider in Tanzania in 1984, as Group Four Security and later Security Group. It offers manned guarding services, emergency response services, close protection, electronic security solutions, cash services, tracking solutions and courier services.

SGA has over 40 permanent locations across East Africa, servicing over 10,000 customers across all sectors of the economy, from individuals to top listed corporates.



