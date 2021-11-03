Sh747 million to save lives of newborns in Tanzania

By George Sembony More by this Author

Tanga. Efforts to save newborn babies, children and mothers in Tanga and Mbeya regions received a boost here today when the German International Cooperation Agency ( Gesellschaft fur Internationale Zusammenarbeit –GIZ Tanzania handed over medical equipment worth Sh747 million to the two regions.

Handing over the equipment that includes baby warmers, new technology oxygen equipment that does not need gas cylinders, fridges, and beds, GIZ Health manager Eric Msoffe said the equipment is being donated as part of the GIZ initiative called ‘No Baby Out’ that started in 2011 in Lindi and Mtwara regions.

The equipment would help to reduce newborn deaths, known to take a big bite out of Tanzania’s population. In Tanzania, 25 out of every 1,000 newborns die before they are a month old. The major threats to newborn lives are prematurity, breathing difficulties, infection and cold temperatures.

Mr Msoffe who handed over the equipment to Tanga regional administrative secretary Pili Mnyema said the equipment would support the effective functioning of Newborn Intensive Care Units (NICU), delivery theatres for pregnant women and provision of quality family planning services.

In Tanga Region, the equipment would be distributed in eight centres in eight districts.

The centres are the Regional Referral Hospital (Bombo), Handeni, Korogwe and Lushoto district hospitals, Maramba Health Centre in Mkinga District, Ngamiani Health Centre in Tanga City, Mkata Health Centre in Handeni District and Mombo Health Centre in Korogwe District.

He said that Tanzania and Germany have been working together on improving healthcare for the Tanzanian population since the 1990s, and specifically on new born survival since 2011.

The GIZ programme in Tanzania, Mr Msoffe pointed out, focuses on the survival of newborns and their mothers in the Tanga and Mbeya regions.

Speaking after receiving the equipment, the Tanga RAS, Ms Pili Mnyema said the support was big boost to efforts to reduce the challenge of newborn deaths in the Tanga region, especially in the districts where such equipment is not there. Ms Mnyema said that the massive support showed the traditional German commitment to the development of the region and promised to make sure the equipment is well used and well serviced.

Tanga Regional Medical Officer Jonathan Budenu said that efforts to save newborn babies have taught them a newborn can survive and live if there is equipment to support them, even when it was born weighing half a kilo.

Dr Buenu said that the region would set a special budjet to service the equipment to sustain the support by GIZ.

GIZ Public Relations and Communications officer Leslie Stephen said that the major aim of the GIZ support is to help build a self-supporting healthcare system that would continue t deliver even when the GIZ has moved out.









He said the support included one-year training to eight Anesthesia Nurses who would be located in the eight centres to support emergency surgeries.

German collaboration on mother and child health which started with a smallscale initiative called ‘No Baby Left Out’ in Lindi and Mtwara has supported a total of 209 health facilities, trained 1,700 birth attendants apart from providing mentoring and equipment.

Apart from that 14 New-Born Intensive Care Units were established in the district and regional hospitals and between 2015 and 2016 newborn deaths fell by 31 per cent in these facilities.