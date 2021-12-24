Shock as 38 health workers at Mnazi Mmoja Hospital Zanzibar test positive for Covid-19

The 89 were among 143 people whose samples were taken between December 16 and 24, 2021.

By Jesse Mikofu More by this Author

Unguja. Eighty nine people have on December 24 tested positive for Covid-19 including 38 doctors and nurses at Mnazi Mmoja Referral Hospital in Zanzibar.

This was said by the hospital's director Dr Marijani Msafiri while briefing the media on the status of the virus.

The 89 were among 143 people whose samples were taken between December 16 and 24, 2021.

"None of the health workers has been admitted because they did not have any major symptoms that required hospitalization, instead they have isolated themselves while undergoing treatment depending on their condition," said Dr Msafiri.

According to Dr Msafiri out of the cases only nine have been admitted because most of them didn’t exhibit life threatening signs that warranted admission.

Dr Msafiri called on the citizens to observe the precautions as advised by health professionals including washing hands, wearing masks taking the vaccine and social distancing.

Advertisement





“We don’t have to lower our guards in the fight against this virus, we have to defeat the enemy by following what health professionals tell us on vaccinations because the purpose is to protect us,” he said.



