Sickle cell to be diagnosed in eight minutes

By Doreen Parkshard

Dodoma. The ministry of health has received five Gazelle machines and tests kits worth Sh24 million and Sh2.75 million respectively from General de Pharmacy limited.

The Gazelle machines which are portable are used in the screening of sickle cell in patients and results are availed within eight minutes.

It alternatively uses a battery in the absence of electricity making it flexible but also can show the hemoglobin (HB) types.

Additionally, because it is connected to the internet it easily stores results from diagnosis.

Its efficiency extends more to being able to perform diagnosis even of other diseases such as Malaria, HIV/AIDS, and even COVID 19.

Speaking during the handover ceremony permanent secretary of ministry of health community development gender elderly and children Prof. Abel Makubi said Sickle cell is still a problem as it contributes 6.7 percent of child mortality.

‘’ This aid came at the right time when the government’s struggling with the provision of better health services for non-communicable diseases such as sickle cells,” said Prof Makubi.

The director of General De Pharmacy Nevile Onesmo Mushi said they have seen the urge of investing more in the disease from the statistical trend of sickle cells being a threat to the country.