Sigh of relief for Telecom investors in Tanzania

By Elizabeth Edward More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. During the past six years, the telecommunications sector in Tanzania was subjected to colossal payments in fines, but the Samia Suluhu Hassan administration is now assuring investors that it was more than willing to start a new chapter with them.

Apart from billions of shillings in court-sanctioned fines due to some misconducts, the sector also paid billions of shillings in fine for poor services.

For instance, in July 2020, all the seven telecos were fined Sh1.25 billion after they were accused by the regulator of poor quality services.

That came after they were fined Sh5.9 billion for a similar reason in December 2019... And in February last year (2021), they were to pay a total of Sh38.1 billion, but the regulator decided to change the penalty and instead instructed the companies to spend the money on improving service quality within 90 days.

However, when the Information, Communication and Information Technology minister, Mr Nape Nnauye, toured telecommunication companies yesterday, the tone was different and one that augured well for President Samia Suluhu Hassan’s pro-business approach.

President Hassan ascended to the Presidency on March 19, 2021, following the death of her predecessor, Dr John Magufuli, on March 17.

Mr Nnauye said the government was more than willing to come up with more conducive telecoms policies to attract increased investments in the sector. “We are here to enhance the industry to suit business needs of offering quality service to consumers,” Mr Nnauye repeated this call at Tigo, Vodacom and Airtel offices.

“We also want telecoms to invest more and thus expand their reach to rural areas.” He said the industry has to continue with efforts towards increasing and upgrading quality through innovation and competition.

Mr Nnauye said the sixth phase government under President Hassan was committed to creating an enabling business environment so that investors could inject more capital into various sectors including telecommunication.

“We are ready to even review laws, policies and regulations which seem to be a nuisance,” said Mr Nnauye.

He said in its resolve to regaining the trust of the private sector, the government would engage members of the business community regularly.

“Instead of investors coming to our offices to see us, it is about time we started visiting them in their offices and having talks,” said Mr Nnauye.

When he was at Vodacom Tanzania, the firm’s board member Magreth Ikongo applauded the government’s move, saying it would heal their wounds that had in recent years shaken their business.

“We have passed through difficult times that resulted into the wilting of investors’ confidence in the economy as they were left with questions regarding the future of their investments,” she said.

“With this new development by the government, we are optimistic our tomorrow will be better.”

Tigo’s acting managing director, Innocent Rwetabura, promised the minister that they would keep the momentum going when it comes to improving their services.

“We will make sure we do all that is in our power to provide services that meet our customers’ expectations,” he pledged.