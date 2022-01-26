Sinza and Sekou Toure Hospitals given a shot in the arm

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Sinza Hospital in Dar es Salaam and Sékou Touréin Mwanza have received medical equipment to care for babies who are born preterm.

The equipment include a special bed for warming and bed sheets.

The assistance was provided by Doris Mollell Foundation in collaboration with Elements Entertainment Center and Coral Paints, with the aim of ensuring that the hospitals are able to care of such babies before referring them to other hospitals.

The support is a continuation of a program run by the foundation aimed at helping premature babies to survive rather than lose their lives due to the lack of special equipment such as warming beds.

At Sekou Toure hospital the support provided includes painting of the maternity ward building and 100 sheets for pregnant women and infants.

In the case of Sinza hospital, the institute in collaboration with the Elements Entertainment Center provided a special bed to warm babies as well as maternal needs worth Sh4.5 million.

"This support comes from the entrance fee paid by the people who went to Elements over the weekend. The management of the company decided to donate a certain amount of money to support these children." said Ms Doris Mollell.

Handing over the medical equipment, she said they have now given similar equipment to 46 government hospitals worth over Sh800 million since they started the program in 2015 with the aim of enabling the hospitals to care for the children.