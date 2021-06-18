Six arraigned over theft of 164 million litres of fuel

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Six people have on Friday, June 18, been arraigned at the Kisutu Resident Magistrate's Court, facing four charges, including theft of 164,160,000 liters of diesel valued at Sh246 billion.

The accused were named as Dida Chacha(43), a resident of Kibada; Lulu Koyombo(35) a resident of Kunduchi; Lilian Kileo(45), from Mbezi Beach; Amri Mzee(45) from Ikwiriri; businessman Ashirafu Karwani(51) resident of wa Jet Lumo and Aloyce Mrema(44), a resident of Maweni Kigamboni.

The accused are alleged to have damaged a fuel pipeline used to supply diesel, belonging to the Tanzania Ports Authority (TPA), at Tungi in Kigamboni.

In the third count the six are accused of theft, of 164, 160,000 liters of diesel fuel worth Shs 246 Billion, Property of Oil Market Companies.

Reading the charges, State Attorney Wankyo Simon alleged that defendants on September 1, 2019 in the Tungi Kigamboni district, destroyed a fuel pipeline used to supply diesel to the Tanzania Ports Authority (TPA).

The second count they are collectively accused to have caused losses to TPA, the defendants are alleged to have committed the offense on different dates Between September 1, 2019 and May 31, 2021, in Tungi area, Kigamboni district and therefore occasioning losses of Sh500million to TPA.

On Monday, June 14, it was revealed that 15 people had been arrested over allegations of connecting an illegal pipe to facilitated fuel theft at main oil flow meter at the Port.

This was revealed during a surprise visit to the plant conducted by the Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner, Amos Makalla.

During the visit, RC Makalla was accompanied by Kigamboni District Commissioner, Sara Msafiri and leaders of the Defense and Security Committee led by the Dar es Salaam Special Zone Commander, Jumanne Muliro.

The Citizen has witnessed how the suspects dug a hole and connected the pipe to the main pipeline from the port to the ‘flow meter’ which is under the Tanzania Ports Authority (TPA).

RC Makalla said he had received information from the regional Defense and Security Committee on how sand trucks and pebbles were converted into fuel tanks.

He said the suspects had been using the vehicles; "Inside they put an oil tank and then at the top they cover it with pebbles or sand to hide what they are carrying."