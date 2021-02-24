Six key challenges that impede Tanzania’s mining sector

The challenges include, numerous taxes, inaccessibility to loan, failure of mineral buyers to abide by the government’s indicative price, ban in exportation of raw minerals, too high research costs to afford, high costs of license and lack of advanced technology for mining activities.

Dar es Salaam. Small- scale miners in Tanzania on Tuesday February 23, said despite a commendable government’s initiatives in creating an enabling business environment, there are pending issues that impede the development of the mining sector.

The challenges include, numerous taxes, inaccessibility to loan, failure of mineral buyers to abide by the government’s indicative price, ban in exportation of raw minerals, too high research costs to afford, high costs of license and lack of advanced technology for mining activities.

In a swift rejoinder, Minerals Minister Doto Biteko said for the challenges that were within his authority, the government would address in two weeks.

Mr Biteko, who was speaking during a climax of three-day international minerals and mining investment conference, added that for the issues that needed changes in laws would be communicated to respective authorities for consideration.

Speaking earlier, Federation of Miners Association of Tanzania (Femata) executive secretary Lister Balegele said after the 2017 mineral laws amendments, a number of taxes were scrapped.

However, he added, things were different on the ground, saying they were being subjected to numerous taxes by councils, a thing that he said was hurting their businesses.

“This is not healthy for the growth of the small-scale miners and the mining sec- tor at large,” lamented Mr Balegele.

On the issue of difficulties in accessing loans from lenders, he called on the government to set a stage where miners could be using their mining licences as collateral for them to access loans from financial institutions.

“It is surprising to see that financial institutions require, say a Sh20 million worth house as collateral, instead of our mines, in which we have invested billions of money,” said Mr Balegele.

To end that challenge, he expressed the need for hav- ing a Minerals Bank that would be issuing loans to small-scale miners at afford- able interest rates and terms.

On the indicative price, he urged the government to step in by punishing buyers who were taking advantage of week bargaining power of small-scale miners, to buy minerals at a price below the one directed by the authorities.

In addition to that, he said, a requirement of miners to export minerals with value addition by at least 60 per cent was too tough to adhere to, saying as a result abundant minerals were stranded at the miners’ sites, calling for the government to soften the condition.

Mr Balegele also said Geo- logical Survey of Tanzania (GST) and State Mining Cor- poration (Stamico) should mend their way of operation from doing business to helping small-scale miners by lowering the costs for survey.

Representing all brokers in the country, Arusha Region Minerals Brokers Association chairman Jeremiah Kituyo called for the reduction in licence costs from the current Sh250,000 to Sh100,000.

“This will help to reduce operational costs and increase productivity of the mining sector,” noted Mr Kituyo. Responding on the question of multiple taxes, Minister Biteko said he had agreed with the Minister of State in the President’s Office (Regional Administration and Local Government), Mr Seleman Jafo, to have a meeting with all district council executive directors, with an agenda being the harmonisa- tion of tax laws.

“I understand that small- scale miners in some district councils are being over- whelmed by numerous taxes, this is unacceptable,” he said, adding: “We cannot realise the benefits of the sector if the environment for invest- ment is unfriendly.”

Minister Biteko also said his ministry in collaboration with GST and Stamico were preparing themselves to help small-scale miners, considering the fact that they are their guardian.

Mara Regional Commissioner Adam Malima called for the government to form a think tank of ten members who would come up with the best way to address the challenges that small-scale miners were facing.

“If every year we come here and discuss the same challenges, small scale miners will lose their trust on these forums (international minerals and mining investment conference),” cautioned Mr Malima.

Energy and Minerals parliamentary committee chair- man Dunstan Kitandula expressed the need of having a special development window for financing small- scale miners.

“The desire of the small-scale miners is to participate fully in shaping our economy. But the challenge on their way is a capital crunch,” said Mr Kitandula.