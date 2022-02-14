Speaker hints at reinstatement of live TV coverage of Parliament

By Bethsheba Wambura More by this Author

Dodoma. The Speaker of the National Assembly Speaker, Dr Tulia Ackson, said on Monday, February 14, 2022, that Parliament would consult with the government on the possibility of lifting the ban on live television coverage of parliamentary proceedings.

She said the matter could be discussed by Parliament and the government, and an agreement reached.

“We will first look at the reasons behind the banning of live coverage of Parliament, and will then discuss the matter with the minister responsible for information,” Dr Ackson said during her meeting with editors in Dodoma.

She added that live broadcasts of parliamentary proceedings were a good idea, but there was a need to know exactly what would be beamed live to the public.

“We will work together to see what we can do in this matter, but we will also need your (journalists) opinion. I know you also cannot regard everything as news when you go somewhere to report,” Dr Ackson said.

The decision to ban live broadcasts of parliamentary sessions prompted mixed views, with many people saying it had denied them the right to know what was going on in the august House.

Announcing the ban on April 2016, the then Minister of Information, Art, Culture and Sports, Mr Nape Nnauye, said live coverage of Parliament would be shelved because of financial constraints.

He said the government needed to raise Sh4.3 billion annually to enable the Tanzania Broadcasting Corporation (TBC) to air broadcasts of parliamentary proceedings. Mr Nnauye added that people were also too busy watching live broadcasts instead of engaging in “useful” economic activities.

The late President John Magufuli sacked Mr Nnauye in 2017, but the CCM politician returned to the Cabinet earlier this year when President Samia Suluhu Hassan appointed him Minister of Information, Communication and Information Technology.

