Speaker Job Ndugai summons MPs to Dodoma following President’s death

Dar es Salaam. The Speaker of the National Assembly of Tanzania, Job Ndugai has called on members of Parliament to report to Dodoma.

Ndugai made the announcement on Thursday, March 18, 2021, in a short press conference, several hours after Vice President Samia Suluhu Hassan announced the death of President John Magufuli.

"As you are aware, Honorable Members of Parliament were on a visit to inspect development projects due to the implementation of the ongoing budget which expires on June 30, 2021."

"And our expectation is that they were continuing with the inspection of the projects that is why we had to issue instructions that all MPs who were on those development projects inspection visits to return to Dodoma as soon as possible," said Ndugai.

Tanzania’s President Dr John Pombe Magufuli died at the age of 61, the Vice President Samia Suluhu Hassan has announced.

In a televised speech on TBC, the Vice President announced that the President died of called Chronic Atrial Fibrillation on March 17, 2021, at about 6pm at Mzena Hospital in Dar es Salaam where he was admitted on March 14.

