Speaker Ndugai instructs PAC to question eight unaudited corporations by CAG

Dodoma. Speaker of the National Assembly Job Ndugai has on Friday, May 7, 2021, instructed the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) to summon the board and management of eight government organizations for questioning over failure to prepare and submit account books to the Controller and Auditor General (CAG) for auditing in the 2019/20 Fiscal Year.

Mr Ndugai issued instruction at the Parliament naming the institutions as the Muhimbili National Hospital (MNH); Muhimbili Orthopaedic Institute (MOI); the Tanzania Electric Supply Company Limited (Tanesco) and Tanzania Mercantile Exchange PLC (TMX).

Others are the Unit Trust of Tanzania (UTT); the Tanzania Posts Corporation (TPC); Tanzania Railway Corporation (TRC); Tanzania Fertilizers Company (TFC) and other corporations that haven’t submitted the documents to the (CAG).

“These government corporations should be summoned and questioned in order to enable us to advise the government to effectively and efficiently on the actions to take including sacking the management and dissolving the boards,” said Mr Ndugai.

He said it was unacceptable that councils are challenged for getting qualified and adverse opinions, while there were key government corporations that haven’t even prepared and submitted books to the CAG for auditing.

In another development, Speaker Ndugai issued new procedures to political parties requiring them to make attachment of party’s constitutions minutes of meetings when writing letters informing his office on members who doubled as legislators sacked by respective political parties.

He said that is the procedure that will be used by his office during his tenure as National Assembly Speaker, saying his successors will also use the same because it simplifies the office bearers in arriving at just final decisions.

“Political parties should be aware that the Registrar of Political parties will be involved because it is difficult for the Speaker to know articles of the Political Parties’ constitutions and their respective decision making organs,” he told the Parliament.



