Speaker of Parliament Job Ndugai forms 17 parliamentary committees

By The Citizen Reporter

Dar es Salaam. The Speaker of the National Assembly, Job Ndugai today, January 18, has appointed 17 members of the Standing Committees of the National Assembly.

A statement posted on Parliament's website said the Speaker had taken the action in accordance with Article 96 of the Constitution of the United Republic which gives Parliament the legitimacy to form Parliamentary committees of various kinds as it deems fit for the effective exercise of its powers.

The Constitution also makes it clear that the Standing Orders of Parliament shall define the structure of the business of Parliamentary Committees.

In these committees, the Standing Committee on Parliamentary Rules is chaired by the Speaker of Parliament, Job Ndugai, Deputy Speaker Dr Tulia Ackson and Attorney General Prof Adelardus Kilangi

Other committees are, Parliamentary Committee on Justice, Ethics and Powers of Parliament, the Industrial, Trade and Environment Committee, the Constitution and Law Committee, the Foreign Affairs Committee, Defense and Security, the Administrative Committee and Local government.

The committees also include Community Services and Development Committee, Public Investment and Capital Committee (PIC), Land, Natural Resources and Tourism Committee, Agriculture, Livestock and Water Committee, Infrastructure Committee, Energy and Minerals Committee, Budget Committee, The By-Laws Committee, the Parliamentary Accounts Committee (PAC) and the Local Government Accounts Committee (LAAC).

“Mr. Speaker has made the appointment in accordance with Rule 135 (3) and in accordance with the criteria set out in Rule 135 (5). After the appointment, the Members of each Committee are responsible for electing the Chairperson and the Vice-Chairperson in accordance with Rule 135 (10) of the Standing Orders of Parliament," reads part of the Parliamentary statement.



