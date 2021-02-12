Speaker suspends parliament after death of MP Atashasta Justus Nditiye

By Habel Chidawali More by this Author

Dodoma.Speaker of Parliament Job Ndugai suspends parliamentary session after announcing the death of Muhambwe lawmaker Atashasta Nditiye that occurred Friday, February 12, 2021 at the Benjamin Mkapa Hospital in Dodoma.

According to the speaker Nditiye died while receiving treatment after he was involved in a road accident two days ago.

He said because of the legislator's death he has suspended parlimentary activities until Saturday, February 13 when they shall pay their last repsects to the fallen MP.

Nditiye who was former deputy minister of Transport is the second MP to die in the 12th parliament after Martha Umbulla who passed away last month.