Special audit report at BOT reveals irregularities at Tanroads and TPA

Dar es Salaam. President Samia Suluhu Hassan has on July 1, received a Special Audit Report from the Controller and Auditor General (CAG), on development funds released by the Bank of Tanzania (BoT) between January and March this year.

On March 28, this year President Samia ordered the Control and Auditor General (CAG) Charles Edward Kichere to conduct a special audit on all the monies released by BOT between January and March 2021.

In a special audit report, the CAG said it was found that the funds released during that period followed all procedures, except payments from the Central Treasury to various Government Institutions, which appeared to have defects.

The shortcomings include institutions such as Tanzania Roads Agency (TANROADS) and the Tanzania Ports Authority (TPA), making double payments for one job or delaying the use of approved funds for work payments.

Furthermore, CAG Kichere said there have been faults where payments for some contractors who have provided services have been delayed, a situation that causes debt to bulge due to interest rates which is a burden on the Government.

“Other shortcomings include the existence of unplanned projects,” he said.

