Speculation greets Chalamila’s sacking as Mwanza RC

Dar es Salaam. President Samia Suluhu Hassan has revoked the appointment of Albert Chalamila as Mwanza Regional Commissioner.

The revocation comes barely a month after he was transferred from Mbeya to become Mwanza RC in one of the President’s appointments since took oath of office in March .

The move has led to speculation with many on social media questioning the possible reasons why he was stripped of his powers with some making reference to a certain video that has since gone viral.

In the video the former Mbeya RC called on Mwanza residents to come out in numbers next week to receive President Samia Suluhu Hassan with banners.

In one of her addresses President Samia instructed her appointees to solve people’s grievances instead of waiting for the president or vice president’s visit.

According to a statement by the newly appointed Director of Presidential Communications, State House, Jaffar Haniu, President Hassan on June 11, this year, did some minor changes to RCs and appointed other leaders.

Mara Regional Commissioner Robert Gabriel Luhumbi has been transferred to Mwanza region.

“Tabora Regional Commissioner Ally Hapi has been transferred to the Mara Region,” he said.

The President has appointed Shinyanga Regional Secretary Batilda Buriani to become the new Tabora Regional Commissioner.

Simanjiro District Administrative Secretary Zuwena Omari Jiri has been appointed as Shinyanga Regional Administrative Secretary to replace Buriani.