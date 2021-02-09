Bocco, Nyoni to miss Caf Groups stage tie

By MAJUTO OMARY More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Experienced Simba players John Bocco and Erasto Nyoni will miss the opening Groups’ stage African Champions League encounter against DR Congo’s As Vita Club because of injuries. Simba are scheduled to leave today for Kinshasa ahead of the Saturday match to be played at the 125,000-capacity Stade des Martyrs.

Club Captain Bocco was last seen on a football pitch when Simba played FC Platinum of Zimbabwe at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium - and was among of scorers in the match that Simba won 4-0.

Nyoni also played in that match. Thereafter, they have not featured in the club’s other matches - including the recent Simba Super Cup matches.

Both players were included in the national team that was preparing for the African Nations Championship for Local players (Chan). However they did not play in any of the matches.

Bocco travelled with the team to Cameroon, where he also did not play in any of the matches. Nyoni later joined the squad in Yaoundé, but did not play due to injuries.

Simba’s young defender David Kameta will also miss the match, as he has been selected to join the National U-20 football team Ngorongoro Heroes which is due to leave for Mauritania soon to take part in the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) tournament.

Advertisement

Simba’s board of director member Mulamu Nghambi said the two players have not yet recovered enough to play the match which is expected to be a highly competitive one. “The squad leaves tomorrow (today), and all non-injured players will be in the squad except Bocco and Erasto who are yet to fully recover. Chikwende (Perfect) will also not be able to play due to the competition’s regulations as he already played the tournament while with FC Platinum of Zimbabwe,” Nghambi explained.

He nonetheless said that they are well prepared for the matches, and their goal is to qualify for the quarter-finals of the tournament.

After Saturday’s match, Simba will return to action against Egypt’s Al Ahly on February 23 at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar - and later play Sudan’s El Mereikh in Khartoum between March 5 and 6.

Simba will again play El Mareikh on March 16 at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam - and, later, face AS Vita Club between April 2 and 3 at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium.

The club will conclude by playing the Groups’ stage match against defending champions Al Ahly between April 9 and 10 in Cairo. The top two teams in the Group will qualify for the Knockout stage of the competition featuring six teams.