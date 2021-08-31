'Broke' Uganda risk been thrown out of AfroBasket

By AFP More by this Author

Kampala. Uganda's national basketball team risk being kicked out of the AfroBasket championships because they have not got sufficient funds to pay their way, a local official said on Tuesday.

The Silverbacks are due to play former champions Nigeria later Tuesday in the quarter finals of the tournament in neighbouring Rwanda, but are being threatened with disqualification.

Nasser Sserunjogi, the head of Uganda's basketball federation FUBA, told AFP the team needed to find about 360 million Ugandan shillings ($100,000, Sh10 million) to meet their expenses in Kigali.

"We may fall on our promise to pay and get disqualified, a major embarrassment to the country," he said.

The Silverbacks are relying on credit from the sport's international body FIBA to cover their costs such as accommodation, meals and flight tickets and were initially given an August 29 deadline to pay up or be disqualified.

The team sent a distress letter about their plight to Uganda's First Lady Janet Museveni and the country's sports and education minister seeking financial help.

Advertisement

"We have not yet received (a) positive response. It's a worrying situation," Sserunjogi said.